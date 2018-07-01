English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Economy Set for a Surge, to Touch $5 Trillion by 2025: President Kovind
Emphasising that adherence to fair taxation system is much more than merely providing revenue to the government, Kovind said chartered accountants are the watchdogs of public trust.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the Indian economy is set for a surge with the GDP size seen at doubling to USD 5 trillion probably by 2025.
He was speaking after launching the platinum jubilee celebrations of chartered accountants' apex body ICAI.
"Indian economy is set for a surge and in the next decade, probably even by 2025, India is expected to double the size of the GDP to USD 5 trillion," Kovind said.
Emphasising that adherence to fair taxation system is much more than merely providing revenue to the government, Kovind said chartered accountants are the watchdogs of public trust.
Chartered accountants have a key role to play and are facilitators of tax payers as well as taxation system.
Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said the government's fight against black money is continuing and that around 2.25 lakh suspected shell companies have been identified.
These entities are being analysed and suitable action would be taken, he added.
ICAI President Naveen N D Gupta said the world congress of accountants would be held in India in 2022.
Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha also spoke at the function.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 2.80 lakh members.
Also Watch
He was speaking after launching the platinum jubilee celebrations of chartered accountants' apex body ICAI.
"Indian economy is set for a surge and in the next decade, probably even by 2025, India is expected to double the size of the GDP to USD 5 trillion," Kovind said.
Emphasising that adherence to fair taxation system is much more than merely providing revenue to the government, Kovind said chartered accountants are the watchdogs of public trust.
Chartered accountants have a key role to play and are facilitators of tax payers as well as taxation system.
Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said the government's fight against black money is continuing and that around 2.25 lakh suspected shell companies have been identified.
These entities are being analysed and suitable action would be taken, he added.
ICAI President Naveen N D Gupta said the world congress of accountants would be held in India in 2022.
Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha also spoke at the function.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 2.80 lakh members.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Friday 29 June , 2018 Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,108.45
|-22.40
|-1.05
|Reliance
|972.45
|+27.50
|+2.91
|HDFC
|1,908.10
|+30.10
|+1.60
|Tech Mahindra
|655.45
|-8.80
|-1.32
|Infosys
|1,307.20
|+17.60
|+1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|372.00
|+9.95
|+2.75
|L&T Finance
|151.45
|+2.70
|+1.82
|Sun Pharma
|560.55
|-4.70
|-0.83
|Minda Corp
|166.95
|+4.15
|+2.55
|IDBI Bank
|54.90
|+5.00
|+10.02
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|340.25
|+20.70
|+6.48
|Titan Company
|878.50
|+42.15
|+5.04
|Hindalco
|230.50
|+9.45
|+4.28
|Tata Steel
|567.75
|+19.30
|+3.52
|Bajaj Auto
|2,810.30
|+94.30
|+3.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.85
|+19.80
|+3.61
|Bajaj Auto
|2,811.15
|+92.95
|+3.42
|Yes Bank
|339.60
|+10.40
|+3.16
|Reliance
|972.95
|+28.25
|+2.99
|Larsen
|1,271.30
|+35.30
|+2.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,235.05
|-60.70
|-2.64
|IndusInd Bank
|1,932.20
|-35.40
|-1.80
|Tech Mahindra
|655.45
|-8.80
|-1.32
|Hero Motocorp
|3,473.50
|-42.55
|-1.21
|M&M
|897.70
|-10.05
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,939.30
|-28.60
|-1.45
|Hero Motocorp
|3,472.05
|-41.80
|-1.19
|HDFC Bank
|2,108.05
|-24.85
|-1.17
|M&M
|896.80
|-10.45
|-1.15
|Sun Pharma
|560.55
|-4.70
|-0.83
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Sanju: Dhanush Is All Praise For Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor Efforts
- Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon Media Duties for Royal Date With Meghan Markle
- Fewer Toilets, Insensitive Staff and Unsafe Transport: Are Schools Failing Our Girls?
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones