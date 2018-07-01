GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Economy Set for a Surge, to Touch $5 Trillion by 2025: President Kovind

Emphasising that adherence to fair taxation system is much more than merely providing revenue to the government, Kovind said chartered accountants are the watchdogs of public trust.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2018, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Economy Set for a Surge, to Touch $5 Trillion by 2025: President Kovind
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind.
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the Indian economy is set for a surge with the GDP size seen at doubling to USD 5 trillion probably by 2025.

He was speaking after launching the platinum jubilee celebrations of chartered accountants' apex body ICAI.

"Indian economy is set for a surge and in the next decade, probably even by 2025, India is expected to double the size of the GDP to USD 5 trillion," Kovind said.

Emphasising that adherence to fair taxation system is much more than merely providing revenue to the government, Kovind said chartered accountants are the watchdogs of public trust.

Chartered accountants have a key role to play and are facilitators of tax payers as well as taxation system.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said the government's fight against black money is continuing and that around 2.25 lakh suspected shell companies have been identified.

These entities are being analysed and suitable action would be taken, he added.

ICAI President Naveen N D Gupta said the world congress of accountants would be held in India in 2022.

Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha also spoke at the function.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has more than 2.80 lakh members.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,423.48 +385.84 ( +1.10%)

Nifty 50

10,714.30 +125.20 ( +1.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,108.45 -22.40 -1.05
Reliance 972.45 +27.50 +2.91
HDFC 1,908.10 +30.10 +1.60
Tech Mahindra 655.45 -8.80 -1.32
Infosys 1,307.20 +17.60 +1.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 372.00 +9.95 +2.75
L&T Finance 151.45 +2.70 +1.82
Sun Pharma 560.55 -4.70 -0.83
Minda Corp 166.95 +4.15 +2.55
IDBI Bank 54.90 +5.00 +10.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 340.25 +20.70 +6.48
Titan Company 878.50 +42.15 +5.04
Hindalco 230.50 +9.45 +4.28
Tata Steel 567.75 +19.30 +3.52
Bajaj Auto 2,810.30 +94.30 +3.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.85 +19.80 +3.61
Bajaj Auto 2,811.15 +92.95 +3.42
Yes Bank 339.60 +10.40 +3.16
Reliance 972.95 +28.25 +2.99
Larsen 1,271.30 +35.30 +2.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,235.05 -60.70 -2.64
IndusInd Bank 1,932.20 -35.40 -1.80
Tech Mahindra 655.45 -8.80 -1.32
Hero Motocorp 3,473.50 -42.55 -1.21
M&M 897.70 -10.05 -1.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,939.30 -28.60 -1.45
Hero Motocorp 3,472.05 -41.80 -1.19
HDFC Bank 2,108.05 -24.85 -1.17
M&M 896.80 -10.45 -1.15
Sun Pharma 560.55 -4.70 -0.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery