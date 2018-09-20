English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Economy Will Double to $5 Trillion by 2022, Says PM Modi, Promises More Jobs
The Prime Minister cited this week's announcement of the merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to create the country's third-largest lender and said the government would not shy away from taking tough decisions in national interest.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the size of the Indian economy would double to $5 trillion by 2022 with manufacturing and agriculture contributing $1 trillion each.
Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of India International Convention and Expo Centre here, he cited this week's announcement of the merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to create the country's third-largest lender and said the government would not shy away from taking tough decisions in national interest.
The Indian economy, he said, will grow at over eight per cent rate with massive employment generation being seen in IT and retail sectors. Macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy are strong, he said.
The government's push for ‘Make in India’ has led to 80 per cent of mobile phones currently in use being manufactured within the country, helping save Rs 3 lakh crore in foreign exchange.
The government, he said, has courage to take bold decisions. Besides banks' merger, he cited the rollout the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which amalgamated 17 central and state taxes, among the bold measures taken by the government.
Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of India International Convention and Expo Centre here, he cited this week's announcement of the merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to create the country's third-largest lender and said the government would not shy away from taking tough decisions in national interest.
The Indian economy, he said, will grow at over eight per cent rate with massive employment generation being seen in IT and retail sectors. Macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy are strong, he said.
The government's push for ‘Make in India’ has led to 80 per cent of mobile phones currently in use being manufactured within the country, helping save Rs 3 lakh crore in foreign exchange.
The government, he said, has courage to take bold decisions. Besides banks' merger, he cited the rollout the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which amalgamated 17 central and state taxes, among the bold measures taken by the government.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches In Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Watch: Raipur Devotees Go Eco-Friendly, Make Ganpati Idol of Grains and Waste Newspapers
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches In Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Watch: Raipur Devotees Go Eco-Friendly, Make Ganpati Idol of Grains and Waste Newspapers
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bank of Baroda
|116.35
|+3.25
|+2.87
|Reliance
|1,210.75
|-6.40
|-0.53
|SBI
|271.50
|-2.30
|-0.84
|HDFC Bank
|1,961.35
|-27.85
|-1.40
|HDFC AMC
|1,408.85
|-127.35
|-8.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Oracle Fin Serv
|4,103.15
|-158.70
|-3.72
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,207.00
|-193.10
|-2.30
|Reliance
|1,210.30
|-6.90
|-0.57
|HDFC AMC
|1,408.55
|-131.65
|-8.55
|Bank of Baroda
|116.30
|+2.85
|+2.51
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|365.05
|+9.95
|+2.80
|Coal India
|280.65
|+7.45
|+2.73
|GAIL
|384.55
|+9.75
|+2.60
|Tech Mahindra
|769.95
|+15.25
|+2.02
|ONGC
|177.00
|+3.10
|+1.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|280.55
|+7.10
|+2.60
|ONGC
|176.65
|+3.30
|+1.90
|Tata Steel
|620.45
|+8.00
|+1.31
|Hero Motocorp
|3,142.35
|+30.70
|+0.99
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,227.00
|+10.75
|+0.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,312.05
|-215.55
|-3.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,804.65
|-57.50
|-3.09
|Zee Entertain
|450.80
|-13.75
|-2.96
|Bajaj Finance
|2,499.55
|-70.85
|-2.76
|UPL
|692.30
|-16.75
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,805.00
|-56.45
|-3.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,207.00
|-193.10
|-2.30
|HDFC Bank
|1,961.95
|-31.40
|-1.58
|Yes Bank
|318.50
|-4.65
|-1.44
|HDFC
|1,831.15
|-25.00
|-1.35
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli Confirm Their Relationship on the Sets of Indian Idol 10; See Pic
- Samsung Galaxy A7 With Triple Camera Setup Launched
- Bigg Boss 12: Ghazal Singer Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam Slam Anup Jalota's Trollers
- Is Anurag Kashyap Upset With Producers for Deleted Scenes in Manmarziyaan? See His Cryptic Post
- Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched in India for Rs 21.07 Lakh, Gets Sunroof
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...