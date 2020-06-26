Indian Edible Oil Demand May Recover in First Quarter Next Year: Analyst Mistry

FILE PHOTO: A man loads empty containers of edible oil onto a tricycle at a roadside in Kolkata, India, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo
The director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International Ltd, added that India needed to raise import taxes on edible oils to boost local oilseed output.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: June 26, 2020, 1:06 PM IST
Edible oil demand in the world's biggest consumer India could return to normal levels in the first quarter of 2021, analyst Dorab Mistry said in a webinar on Friday.
