1-min read

Indian Employees Most Optimistic About Careers, 50% Believe Economy Will Improve in a Year: LinkedIn Survey

Indian employees' optimism level was followed by two other Asian nations — Indonesia and China – and was far higher than that in some of the world’s top job markets such as the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

February 12, 2020
Indian Employees Most Optimistic About Careers, 50% Believe Economy Will Improve in a Year: LinkedIn Survey
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)

Employees in India have the highest level of optimism about their careers, and nearly one in two youth believe the country’s economy would improve in the next 12 months, a LinkedIn study has revealed.

Indian employees' optimism level was followed by two other Asian nations — Indonesia and China – and was far higher than that in some of the world’s top job markets such as the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The job-focused social media site conducted a survey of 30,000 employees between the age groups of 18 and 65 across 22 markers for the LinkedIn Opportunity Index to determine the challenges and opportunities affecting workers across the world.

Among the seven metrics of optimism that the study analysed were the respondents’ perception of their country’s economy for the 12 next months, their financial position, and quality of life compared to their parents’ generation.

India topped in the optimism level ranking with a score of 121, while the global average was found to be 100. Moreover, the study showed that 50 percent of Gen Z respondents and 48 percent of millennials in India as well as Indonesia and China believe their nation's economy would improve in the next 12 months, leading to a boost in their work prospects.

Indonesia, which took the second spot in the ranking, scored 117, while China, claimed the third spot with 116. On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates, which is often termed as a promising commercial and trading hub, came fourth in the list at 115.

While the United States was ranked eighth in the list with the optimism level at 104, countries like Canada, Germany, Malaysia and Singapore scored below 100.

India is currently facing a massive economic slowdown, coupled with decades-high unemployment and a slump in consumption, but the study reflects that the confidence in a quick turnaround remains high. The Centre has pegged the GDP growth for FY20 at 5 percent, the slowest pace in 11 years after the number fell to 4.5 percent in Q2FY20, a multi-year low.

