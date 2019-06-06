English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Exporters Face Higher Interest And Tax Rates, Says Piyush Goyal
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, which is widely expected to cut the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points, for the third time in a row, will announce its decision today.
File photo of Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal.
New Delhi: The exporters and manufacturers are facing a cost disadvantage due to higher borrowing costs and tax rates, the trade minister said on Thursday, after economic growth slipped to a more than four-year low of 5.8% in the January-March quarter.
"We need to address the root cause of problems hurting the exporters and industry," said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while speaking at the first meeting of exporters and government officials to discuss plans to promote exports after he took charge last week.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, which is widely expected to cut the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points, for the third time in a row, will announce its decision later in the day.
