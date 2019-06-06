Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Exporters Face Higher Interest And Tax Rates, Says Piyush Goyal

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, which is widely expected to cut the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points, for the third time in a row, will announce its decision today.

Reuters

Updated:June 6, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Exporters Face Higher Interest And Tax Rates, Says Piyush Goyal
File photo of Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal.
Loading...

New Delhi: The exporters and manufacturers are facing a cost disadvantage due to higher borrowing costs and tax rates, the trade minister said on Thursday, after economic growth slipped to a more than four-year low of 5.8% in the January-March quarter.

"We need to address the root cause of problems hurting the exporters and industry," said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, while speaking at the first meeting of exporters and government officials to discuss plans to promote exports after he took charge last week.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India, which is widely expected to cut the benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points, for the third time in a row, will announce its decision later in the day.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,762.67 -320.87 ( -0.80%)

NIFTY 50

11,916.30 -105.35 ( -0.88%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 345.40 -1.99
Indiabulls Hsg 735.50 -7.65
HDFC Bank 2,430.15 -0.90
Axis Bank 818.85 -0.48
GAIL 323.60 -9.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 735.50 -7.64
Yes Bank 148.30 -2.91
Dewan Housing 96.55 -13.49
GAIL 323.60 -9.74
NTPC 133.85 -0.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,270.10 1.77
Asian Paints 1,446.65 1.77
Coal India 267.60 1.59
Power Grid Corp 195.90 1.53
HUL 1,842.50 1.48
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,444.00 1.60
HUL 1,843.10 1.49
Power Grid Corp 195.95 1.48
Coal India 266.70 1.31
HCL Tech 1,098.00 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 323.50 -9.70
Indiabulls Hsg 735.50 -7.65
IndusInd Bank 1,547.80 -5.51
Yes Bank 148.25 -2.98
Larsen 1,524.05 -2.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,549.40 -5.30
Yes Bank 148.65 -2.68
Larsen 1,525.05 -2.86
Vedanta 162.65 -1.96
SBI 345.25 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram