Indian IT Company Starts 4-day Work Week, Says Step Towards 'Future of Work'

A four-day working week has been discussed for a long time now. The pandemic has not only altered work schedules but has also highlighted issues related to employee burnout and once again reignited talk of how modern work should evolve. Numerous studies point at how countries with the highest number of working hours have the lowest employee productivity, while those with the shortest working days have the most productive results.

Indian cybersecurity company TAC Security has shifted to a four-day work week, a move the company claims will eventually lead to better productivity. As a pilot project, the firm said it will be closing its office in Mumbai on Fridays for the seven months for better productivity.

The company also cited it has taken the step to adapt to the “future of work” and have decided to focus on empowering employees to possess a healthy work-life balance and a cheerful workforce in return. A lot of employees signed up for various courses and activities after the announcement, reinstalling the organizations faith in their decision and results. Additionally, the company also said that if the new work week makes workers more productive and happier, they intend to make the policy permanent in their Mumbai office, the report further cited.

The IT company on Monday said it carried out an internal survey that showed 80 per cent of the team were willing to work four days a week for longer hours in order to get a longer weekend to focus on their personal commitments and growth. TAC also stated that a number of employees signed up for various courses and activities after the announcement, reaffirming the organisation’s faith in their decision and results.

“It’s all about keeping standards of execution high, while still putting the team’s health and well-being first, we are team of young people and young company we can experiment anything possible to ease the team members work life balance," TAC Security’s founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trishneet Arora said. “We recognise that it’s important for our leaders to set an example for the rest of their teams by walking the talk,” he added.

“We’re all creatures of habit and have gotten accustomed to the five-day workweek as the norm when it comes to working, so I recognize that the challenge is it’ll take some time for us to get this new and innovative way of working just right," said HR Manager, TAC Security. But, he said that he is confident that it will work,

TAC Security, is headquartered in San Francisco, the firm is a global leader in vulnerability management for Fortune 500 companies. It manages over 5 million vulnerabilities through its Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Vulnerability Management Platform ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework).

