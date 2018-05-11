English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian IT industry to Hire Over 1 Lakh People in 2018
According to software services industry body Nasscom, the exports would be USD 137 billion in 2018-19 as against USD 126 billion in 2017-18.
File photo of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
New Delhi: The Indian IT industry is expected grow at 8 per cent to USD 167 billion and hire over 1 lakh people this year, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday.
"President NASSCOM @debjani_ghosh_ met me. We discussed issues pertaining to IT industry of India. She informed me that Indian IT industry is set to grow at 8% to $167 Billion in 2018 offering direct jobs to 3.97 million people, which is an addition of 105,000 employees over 2017," Prasad said on social media platform Twitter.
The industry is expecting to add one lakh jobs in 2018-19. The overall IT-BPO industry size would be adding USD 14-16 billion.
At an other event of 11th may, Debjani Ghosh and UK's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, Matt Hancock, launched the 4th edition of the India-UK TECH Rocketship Awards.
The awards are designed to help Indian start-ups in the emerging technology field --artificial intelligence, big data, cyber security, fintech, med-tech and IoT in getting access to capital and a platform to go global via the UK.
The winners will get a week-long sponsored trip to the UK exposing them to prospective business partners, investors, and incubators during the London Tech Week 2019.
The winners from last year will travel this year and the winners from this year will be travelling next year.
At an other event of 11th may, Debjani Ghosh and UK's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, Matt Hancock, launched the 4th edition of the India-UK TECH Rocketship Awards.
The awards are designed to help Indian start-ups in the emerging technology field --artificial intelligence, big data, cyber security, fintech, med-tech and IoT in getting access to capital and a platform to go global via the UK.
The winners will get a week-long sponsored trip to the UK exposing them to prospective business partners, investors, and incubators during the London Tech Week 2019.
The winners from last year will travel this year and the winners from this year will be travelling next year.
