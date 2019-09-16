Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, NTPC on Govt's Disinvestment Radar This Year: Report

Nirmala Sitharaman had set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore in July for fiscal year 2019-20, raising it from an earlier target of Rs 90,000 crore that interim finance minister Piyush Goyal had set in the interim Budget on February 1.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, NTPC on Govt's Disinvestment Radar This Year: Report
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station. (File Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abid)
Loading...

The central government has prepared a plan to bring down its stake in some large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to below 51% in FY20 in order to raise funds to make up for tepid revenue growth.

On the disinvestment radar this fiscal are public sector units (PSUs) like Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC), NTPC Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), GAIL Ltd, Engineers India, Container Corporation and Nalco, said The Indian Express reported.

The report also added that the stake sale could happen either through the OFS (offer for sale) or ETF (exchange-traded fund) route, with a possibility of strategic stake sale of at least one of the PSUs.

The Centre currently holds below 55% stake in these PSUs, but it can still manage to retain a majority stake in these firms after disinvestment, as significant stakes in these companies are held by government-controlled institutions such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) or other large public sector firms (through CPSE cross-holdings).

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had set disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore in July for fiscal year 2019-20, raising it from an earlier target of Rs 90,000 crore that interim finance minister Piyush Goyal had set in the interim Budget on February 1. However, so far, the central government has managed to raise only 12% of the annual disinvestment target, the report noted.

Notably, the government had collected a record Rs 1 lakh crore in FY18 and Rs 85,000 crore in FY19 from disinvestment of its stake in various PSUs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,107.99 -277.00 ( -0.74%)

NIFTY 50

10,993.75 -82.15 ( -0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,210.25 -1.25
BPCL 381.25 -6.68
Maruti Suzuki 6,391.00 -0.92
Yes Bank 67.55 -1.46
HDFC 2,046.55 -1.79
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,481.20 -0.16
HDFC Bank 2,251.10 -0.23
Biocon 230.80 -0.75
HDFC 2,047.85 -1.81
Graphite India 369.75 18.62
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,143.00 1.74
ONGC 130.25 1.09
Tech Mahindra 717.00 1.06
Britannia 2,699.65 0.94
Nestle 12,810.00 0.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 130.25 1.13
HUL 1,816.70 0.66
Sun Pharma 425.85 0.61
Coal India 198.70 0.20
HCL Tech 1,071.00 0.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 381.25 -6.68
M&M 537.00 -2.59
SBI 285.25 -2.21
Tata Steel 361.15 -1.69
UPL 566.35 -2.04
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 537.00 -2.56
SBI 285.10 -2.26
Tata Steel 360.00 -1.97
HDFC 2,046.10 -1.90
Asian Paints 1,520.45 -1.78
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram