Indian Oil Brands Convenient 5 Kg LPG Cylinder as 'Chhotu'

The convenient 5 kg LPG cylinder has been rechristened 'Chhotu', the nation's top oil firm Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said on Friday. The cylinders are available at various points of sale, including IOC petrol pumps, Indane LPG distributors and department (Kirana) stores and can be purchased by submitting just an ID proof. There is no requirement of address proof for obtaining these cylinders.

In a small virtual ceremony, IOC Chairman S M Vaidhya launched the market-priced 'Chhotu' 5-kg cylinders, which will be available pan India, the company said in a statement. The 5-kg cylinder is hugely popular with low-income groups as well as young professionals and single people who do not either have the money or the requirement for the traditional 14.2-kg cylinder.

The new name, IOC said, "will enable a better brand recall by customers who will find it easier to now ask for the 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by name". The Indane variant was "launched by IOC keeping in mind the needs of specific segments, including migrant labour with no current address proof, young professionals, and households with limited LPG consumption as well as for small commercial establishments in need of cooking gas," it said.

IOC said to obtain a cylinder, a customer merely needs to submit an ID proof. These cylinders are easy to carry and use.

"Minimal paperwork and the cylinder's compact and safe design make it a viable option for all customers who need LPG at short notice," IOC said. Speaking on the occasion, Vaidya said, "Chhotu has redefined convenience – easily available without any paperwork, easy to handle and carry, and easy to refill".

"The product now has a better recall and relatable identity among customers," he said. "Backed by stringent safety checks, Chhotu is perhaps your smartest acquisition in the kitchen." Gurmeet Singh, Director (Marketing), IOC, said, "Chhotu is widely available across 695 districts in the country through a constantly expanding network for better access". The extensive network is backed by the augmented bottling capacities at IOC plants, he said, adding IOC has sold nearly 52 lakh cylinders since its inception.