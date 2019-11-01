Indian Oil Corporation Stock Down over 4% After Disappointing Q2 Earnings
Indian Oil Corp on Thursday reported an 83 per cent plunge in second quarter net profit on the back of slump in refinery margins and inventory losses.
Representative image
New Delhi: Shares of Indian Oil Corporation on Friday fell over 4 per cent after the company reported a major decline in net profit for the September quarter.
On the BSE, the stock fell 4.49 per cent to Rs 140.92.
Shares of the state-owned firm lost 4.46 per cent to trade at Rs 140.25 apiece on the NSE.
Indian Oil Corp on Thursday reported an 83 per cent plunge in second quarter net profit on the back of slump in refinery margins and inventory losses.
Net profit in July-September at Rs 564 crore was 82.6 per cent lower as against Rs 3,247 crore profit in the year-ago period, IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Thursday.
"The major reason for the decline in net profit was inventory losses in Q2 as against inventory gain during corresponding quarter of previous year," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.90
|-3.55
|Zee Entertain
|298.25
|14.45
|SBI
|313.40
|0.32
|Indiabulls Hsg
|226.80
|9.75
|IndusInd Bank
|1,377.25
|4.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.85
|-3.69
|HDFC
|2,139.50
|0.25
|Zee Entertain
|296.30
|13.61
|Indiabulls Hsg
|227.40
|10.07
|Motilal Oswal
|690.70
|11.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|297.75
|14.26
|Bharti Infratel
|203.70
|7.38
|IndusInd Bank
|1,377.70
|4.91
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,380.00
|3.02
|Tech Mahindra
|753.70
|1.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,377.65
|5.04
|ITC
|261.95
|1.71
|Axis Bank
|745.00
|1.22
|Bajaj Finance
|4,066.00
|1.02
|Tata Steel
|384.95
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.90
|-3.55
|M&M
|586.15
|-3.35
|TCS
|2,207.00
|-2.76
|IOC
|143.00
|-2.59
|Asian Paints
|1,768.00
|-2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|67.90
|-3.62
|M&M
|586.35
|-3.26
|TCS
|2,207.00
|-2.78
|Asian Paints
|1,767.10
|-2.41
|HCL Tech
|1,144.10
|-1.65
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Win Halloween Dress up Contest with Salim-Anarkali Outing
- Pegasus Spyware Explained: How it Can Easily Take Over Your Phone With Just a Missed Call
- Sourav Ganguly's Viral Selfie at B'luru Airport Proves That He'll Always Be the 'Prince of Cricket'
- Gerard Pique Reveals How Barcelona Players Offered to Help Facilitate Neymar Signing from PSG
- Hyundai Santro Scores Two Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video