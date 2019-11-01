Take the pledge to vote

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Down over 4% After Disappointing Q2 Earnings

Indian Oil Corp on Thursday reported an 83 per cent plunge in second quarter net profit on the back of slump in refinery margins and inventory losses.

PTI

Updated:November 1, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Stock Down over 4% After Disappointing Q2 Earnings
Representative image

New Delhi: Shares of Indian Oil Corporation on Friday fell over 4 per cent after the company reported a major decline in net profit for the September quarter.

On the BSE, the stock fell 4.49 per cent to Rs 140.92.

Shares of the state-owned firm lost 4.46 per cent to trade at Rs 140.25 apiece on the NSE.

Indian Oil Corp on Thursday reported an 83 per cent plunge in second quarter net profit on the back of slump in refinery margins and inventory losses.

Net profit in July-September at Rs 564 crore was 82.6 per cent lower as against Rs 3,247 crore profit in the year-ago period, IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Thursday.

"The major reason for the decline in net profit was inventory losses in Q2 as against inventory gain during corresponding quarter of previous year," he said.

