Indian Oil Seeks LNG Cargoes For Sept-Oct Delivery - Sources

Indian Oil Corp is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over September to October through separate tenders, two industry sources said.

SINGAPORE: Indian Oil Corp is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over September to October through separate tenders, two industry sources said.

The refiner is seeking a cargo for delivery into Dahej on Oct. 9 in a tender that closes on Sept. 8, they said.

It is also seeking a cargo for delivery into Ennore over Sept. 10 to Oct. 5 in a tender that closes on Sept. 9.

It is seeking both cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, the sources added.

  First Published: September 8, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
