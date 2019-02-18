English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal to Buy Up to 3 Million Tonnes US Oil
State-run IOC had previously purchased US oil from spot markets and signed a mini-term deal in August to buy 6 million barrels of US oil between November to January.
File photo of Indian Oil (Image : Reuters).
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has signed its first annual deal to buy up to 3 million tonnes or 60,000 barrels per day of US oil, its chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Monday.
Singh said the annual contract will begin from April. He declined to give the name of the seller and pricing details citing confidentiality.
