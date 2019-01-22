LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian Oil to Shut Half of Panipat Refinery from Mid-February for a Month

The refiner will shut a 150,000 bpd crude unit. It will also shut a sulfur recovery unit, hydrocracker, diesel hydrotreater, and coker among others for planned maintenance.

Reuters

Updated:January 22, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Oil to Shut Half of Panipat Refinery from Mid-February for a Month
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, will shut half of its 300,000 barrels per day Panipat refinery in northern Haryana state for about a month from mid-February for maintenance, a company spokesman said.

The refiner will shut a 150,000 bpd crude unit. It will also shut a sulfur recovery unit, hydrocracker, diesel hydrotreater, and coker among others for planned maintenance.

During the shutdown IOC will mobilise naphtha from other plants for the 800,000 tonnes per annum cracker associated with the plant, a company source said.

From mid-March, IOC will shut one of eight heaters attached to its Panipat naphtha cracker for 45 days, the spokesman said.

The company source said the shutdown of one the heaters would curtail the refiner's naphtha production to 350 tonnes per hour from an average of about 400 tonnes per hour.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,444.64 -134.32 ( -0.37%)

NIFTY 50

10,922.75 -39.10 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,235.15 -0.21
Sun Pharma 418.95 5.18
Kotak Mahindra 1,291.75 1.91
Asian Paints 1,406.95 -1.07
Yes Bank 192.20 0.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Page Industries 22,510.10 -1.84
Reliance 1,234.75 0.02
Sun Pharma 418.05 4.95
Yes Bank 192.10 0.00
Axis Bank 661.80 0.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 418.95 5.18
Wipro 346.50 2.58
Titan Company 982.65 2.07
Kotak Mahindra 1,291.75 1.91
Dr Reddys Labs 2,640.30 1.56
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 418.05 4.95
Kotak Mahindra 1,291.60 1.92
Bajaj Finance 2,616.65 1.07
Hero Motocorp 2,823.85 1.05
Axis Bank 661.80 0.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 191.50 -3.50
Tata Steel 456.55 -3.21
M&M 708.50 -2.99
Zee Entertain 425.25 -2.61
HCL Tech 940.75 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 191.45 -3.50
Tata Steel 456.80 -3.13
M&M 708.05 -3.08
HCL Tech 941.60 -2.18
Bharti Airtel 304.25 -2.00
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram