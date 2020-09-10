Indian Pomegranates to Hit Australian Supermarkets for the First Time: Aus High Commission

Indian pomegranates are set to appear on Australian shelves for the first time, the Australian High Commission said here, calling it another positive development in the agricultural relationship between the two countries. India is "well placed" to satisfy Australia's growing demand for pomegranates which is fuelled by their use in restaurants and on cooking shows, Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell said in a statement.

"Indian pomegranates will soon appear on Australian shelves for the first time in another positive development in the Australia-India agricultural relationship," it said. O'Farrell said the growing two-way trade in agricultural products means consumers in India can enjoy Australian walnuts, almonds and beer made from Australian malting barley.

"Australian consumers can likewise savour Indian mangoes, table grapes and now pomegranates," O'Farrell added. "There are many other examples, which provides consumers in Australia and India with greater choice along with trade benefits for our economies, and the livelihoods of our farmers," the statement said.

"There are biosecurity conditions which must be met by Australian importers, and I encourage Indian exporters to work with their customers and Indian export authorities to ensure Australia's importing country requirements are met," O'Farrell added.