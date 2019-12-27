Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Indian Railway Finance Corp Raises Rs 1,580 Crore by Issuing Bonds on BSE's Book Mechanism Platform

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Friday raised Rs 1,580 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis using on BSE's BOND platform. This included greenshoe option of Rs 790 crore.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Railway Finance Corp Raises Rs 1,580 Crore by Issuing Bonds on BSE's Book Mechanism Platform
Image for Representation.

New Delhi: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Friday raised Rs 1,580 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis using on BSE's electronic book mechanism platform. This included greenshoe option of Rs 790 crore, the exchange said in a statement.

In total, 37 bids worth Rs 1,720 crore were received on BSE BOND platform.

BSE CEO and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan said that the exchange firmly believes that Indian bond market is tapping ample potential for sizeable growth and India is parking its domestic savings in the most judicious manner.

"We thank all the participants including BSE Team for smooth and seamless execution of the maiden ETF issue," said Amitabh Banerjee, MD at IRFC.

The BSE BOND platform was launched on July 1, 2016 to facilitate online bidding for private placement of debt securities. Since then, companies have garnered over Rs 9.27 lakh crore through the exchange mechanism.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,252.70 1.52
Indiabulls Hsg 300.65 1.14
Reliance 1,542.15 1.73
Maruti Suzuki 7,349.85 1.51
ICICI Bank 549.40 1.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 760.70 3.33
Power Grid Corp 189.00 2.27
SBI 337.25 2.24
ICICI Bank 549.40 1.93
Bharti Airtel 455.60 1.89
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,687.00 -0.42
Titan Company 1,190.55 -0.17
TCS 2,198.15 -0.13
UltraTechCement 4,056.75 -0.11
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram