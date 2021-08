Indian Railway to Resume MST for These Trains, Know Details

The Indian Railways after starting several special trains in recent days on Monday declared to resume selling of monthly season tickets (MST) for several passenger trains running in the North Western Railway zone. The Indian Railways is slowly opening up various services and resuming operation of trains as the Covid-19 cases are subsiding across the country.

According to North Western Railway officials the Indian Railways has decided to resume the sale of MST for 19 pairs of trains operating in the NWR zone.

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said, “With Coronavirus cases decreasing in the area and for the safety and convenience of people we have started reselling MST for selective routes and trains.”

MST available for following trains

Train number 09605/06, Ajmer-Jaipur-Ajmer Demu special train

Train number 09615/16, Ajmer-Marwar-Ajmer passenger special train

Train Number 04825/26, Jodhpur-Jaisalmer-Jodhpur passenger special train

Train Number 04701/02, Lalgarh-Abohar-Lalgarh Passenger special train (leaving Bathinda in Lalgarh-Bathinda-Lalgarh route)

Train Number 04761/62, Sriganganagar-Suratgarh-Sri Ganganagar passenger special train

Train Number 04763/64, Sadulpur-Sriganganagar-Sadulpur passenger special train

Train Number 04789/90, Rewari-Bikaner-Rewari passenger special train

Train Number 04835/36, Hisar-Rewari-Hisar passenger special train

Train Number 04869/70, Ratangarh-Sardarshahar-Ratangarh Demu special

Train Number 09735/36, Phulera-Rewari-Phulera passenger special

Train Number 09743/46, Suratgarh-Anupgarh-Suratgarh passenger special

Train Number 09749/50, Suratgarh-Bathinda-Suratgarh passenger special train (leaving Bathinda in Suratgarh-Bathinda-Suratgarh route)

Train Number 09741/42, Jaipur-Bayana-Jaipur passenger special train (Leaving Sawai and Madhopur in Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur route

Train Number 04875/76, Jodhpur-Bhildi-Jodhpur demu special (Leaving Bhildi in Jodhpur-Bhildi-Jodhpur route)

Train Number 04859/60, Sikar-Churu-Sikar demu special train

Train Number 04781/82, Bathinda-Rewari-Bathinda passenger special (Leaving Bathinda in Bathinda-Rewari-Bathinda route)

Train Number 04787/88, Bhiwani-Rewari-Bhiwani passenger special train

Train Number 04881/82, Barmer-Munabao-Barmer passenger special

