Indian Railways Maintains Status of World's Largest Passenger Carrier, Shows Economic Survey

New Delhi: The passenger volume and freight load carried by the Indian Railways increased by 1.85% and 5.34%, respectively, as per the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament on Friday.

According to the pre-Budget survey, in the year 2018-19, Indian Railways carried 840 crore passengers and 120 crore tonnes of freight, making it the world's largest passenger carrier and the fourth-largest freight carrier.

"Revenue earning freight loading by railways during 2018-19 was 12,215 lakh tonnes against 11,596 lakh tonnes during 2017-18; an increase of 5.34%," said the survey.

In terms of passengers, the Railways carried 84,390 in 2018-19, compared to 82,858 lakh in 2017-18, registering an increase of 1.85%, the survey said. It added that safety was the highest priority of Indian Railways and steps were being undertaken to prevent accidents.

In 2018-19, consequential train accidents decreased from 73 to 59, compared to the previous corresponding period. During 2019-20 (April- October 2019), 41 consequential train accidents had occurred, it stated.

Regarding cleanliness parameters, the survey pointed out that for the Railways, which covered over 8,700 stations and carried about 230 lakh passengers daily, cleanliness was a continuous process.

"Every endeavour is made to keep the stations and coaches in properly maintained and clean conditions. Special cleanliness campaigns under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were launched by Indian Railways on October 2, 2014," it said.

Pointing out the achievements and developments of Indian Railways, the survey said 2,26,000 bio-toilets had been installed in coaches; 215 stations got bottle crushing machines and 1,300 stations had been given rag-picking contracts. For station sanitation, Rs 643 crore had been allocated, as well," the survey said.

