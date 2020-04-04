IRCTC Served Over 1.8 Lakh Meals to Poor in Last 7 Days

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has served more than 1.86 lakh meals to the poor and needy in the last seven days in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

From lemon rice in the south to khichdi-chokha in the east and kadi chawal in the north, the railways' catering and tourism arm has served a variety of meals keeping in mind the local taste buds of the people since the lockdown was announced.

"Starting March 28, we have served 1,86,140 meals to those who need it. It is being prepared at our base kitchens," an IRCTC spokesperson said.

Thirteen of IRCTC's base kitchens, spread across the country, have become the nodal points for such distribution. It has provided bulk cooked food in paper plates, from the locations where the base kitchens are situated.

According to the Railway Ministry, starting with 2,500 meals on March 28 , the catering arm of the Indian Railways has prepared as well as distributed 11,030 meals on March 29, 20,320 meals on March 30 and 30,850 meals on March 31.

The railway subsidiary has provided 37,370 meals on April, 1,40,870 meals on April 2 and 43,100 meals on April 3.

Besides, the RPF (Railway Protection Force) has also been involved in a big way in the food distribution to the needy people.