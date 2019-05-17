Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Rupee Declined 29 Paise to 70.32 Against US Dollar

Forex traders said, besides the US-China trade concerns, foreign fund outflows also kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Rupee Declined 29 Paise to 70.32 Against US Dollar
Image for Representation. (File Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee declined by 29 paise to 70.32 against the US dollar in opening trade Friday as crude oil prices firmed up and US-China trade related concerns weighed on investor community.

Forex traders said, besides the US-China trade concerns, foreign fund outflows also kept pressure on the Indian rupee.

The rupee opened weak at 70.22 at the Interbank forex market and then fell further to 70.32, down 29 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 70.03 against the US dollar on Thursday.

However, a positive opening in domestic equities supported the local unit and restricted the fall.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.30 per cent to USD 72.84 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 953.23 crore Thursday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 192.61 points up at 37,586.09 and Nifty rising 51.25 points to 11,308.35.

Meanwhile, on the global front, China on Thursday warned of retaliation against US President Donald Trump's order that effectively barred Chinese telecom giant Huawei from the US market, saying Beijing will take "necessary measures" to safeguard rights and interest of its business firms.

The US and China are already locked in a trade battle that has seen mounting tariffs, sparking fears the conflict will damage the global economy.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,807.62 +414.14 ( +1.11%)

NIFTY 50

11,371.55 +114.45 ( +1.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,280.40 5.48
Yes Bank 140.85 2.25
Interglobe Avi 1,459.00 -0.40
Bajaj Finserv 7,956.05 4.45
Reliance 1,271.15 0.46
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 140.95 2.29
Bajaj Finance 3,279.15 5.38
Interglobe Avi 1,458.55 -0.55
ICICI Bank 387.50 1.49
Reliance 1,271.20 0.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,280.40 5.48
Bajaj Finserv 7,956.05 4.45
Hero Motocorp 2,607.40 3.46
HUL 1,738.85 3.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,640.50 2.48
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,279.15 5.38
Hero Motocorp 2,607.55 3.63
HUL 1,737.80 3.06
M&M 618.70 1.96
HDFC 1,976.20 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 190.70 -2.00
IOC 150.70 -0.30
Sun Pharma 406.55 -1.42
Vedanta 161.15 -1.44
Adani Ports 366.10 -1.45
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 160.00 -1.93
Sun Pharma 406.50 -1.11
HCL Tech 1,064.05 -0.92
Tata Motors 174.05 -0.83
Infosys 729.40 -0.65
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram