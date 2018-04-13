GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indian, Russian Companies Sign Seven MoUs at Def Expo

City-based Ananth Technologies and JSC Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) inked pact for product support to develop defence systems and to manufacture spare parts and providing service and maintenance for such items.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2018, 7:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian, Russian Companies Sign Seven MoUs at Def Expo
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the DefExpo 2018 on Thursday. (Twitter Photo)
Chennai: Seven MoUs were signed between Indian and Russian companies on Friday at the ongoing DefExpo that was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro and Moscow-based Rosoboronexport signed an MoU for developing underwater platforms for Indian Navy,a press release said.

City-based Ananth Technologies and JSC Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) inked pact for product support to develop defence systems and to manufacture spare parts and providing service and maintenance for such items.

Ananth Technologies signed another MoU with Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod to set up technical and logistic support for T90S and T72 Tanks to the Indian Army, the release said.

Space Era and Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies formed a strategic partnership for technical and logistics support to ensure maximum operational availability of SU-30 MKI and Helicopters of MI 8, MI 17 and MI 35 Type helicopters.

Russian firm OSKROSOMARINE and JSC AGAT signed an MoU for development of Fregat radar on-board Indian Naval frontline warships.

"The MoU would also setup the motion for setting up joint partnership for modernisation of Fregat radar and provide in-country support," it said.

Krasney Defence Technologies, Aviatech Enterprise inked a pact with JSC Concern AGAT separately, for cooperation in after sales support of equipment manufactured and installed on-board Naval ships, it added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,192.65 +91.52 ( +0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,480.60 +21.95 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,153.30 +14.05 +0.45
Infosys 1,171.45 +8.85 +0.76
SBI 250.95 -2.85 -1.12
Reliance 938.85 +10.15 +1.09
ICICI Bank 288.25 +1.50 +0.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram City 2,182.70 -22.60 -1.02
HDFC 1,840.60 +12.20 +0.67
RBL Bank 501.40 +2.55 +0.51
Reliance 938.85 +11.30 +1.22
Ashok Leyland 149.45 +4.55 +3.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 383.10 +10.75 +2.89
Tech Mahindra 671.55 +18.75 +2.87
Wipro 294.15 +7.30 +2.54
Indiabulls Hsg 1,344.80 +29.45 +2.24
Hindalco 237.80 +5.20 +2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 381.95 +9.90 +2.66
Wipro 293.35 +6.55 +2.28
Coal India 285.35 +4.40 +1.57
Kotak Mahindra 1,148.50 +17.15 +1.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,087.00 +28.20 +1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 405.40 -13.25 -3.16
Bajaj Finserv 5,316.80 -103.95 -1.92
HCL Tech 991.25 -18.80 -1.86
IOC 165.35 -2.90 -1.72
Axis Bank 542.55 -6.20 -1.13
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 251.20 -3.10 -1.22
Axis Bank 541.90 -6.40 -1.17
Yes Bank 309.40 -2.05 -0.66
Maruti Suzuki 9,138.45 -59.85 -0.65
Bharti Airtel 377.80 -2.30 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock

Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock

Recommended For You