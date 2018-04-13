English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian, Russian Companies Sign Seven MoUs at Def Expo
City-based Ananth Technologies and JSC Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) inked pact for product support to develop defence systems and to manufacture spare parts and providing service and maintenance for such items.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the DefExpo 2018 on Thursday. (Twitter Photo)
Chennai: Seven MoUs were signed between Indian and Russian companies on Friday at the ongoing DefExpo that was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro and Moscow-based Rosoboronexport signed an MoU for developing underwater platforms for Indian Navy,a press release said.
City-based Ananth Technologies and JSC Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) inked pact for product support to develop defence systems and to manufacture spare parts and providing service and maintenance for such items.
Ananth Technologies signed another MoU with Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod to set up technical and logistic support for T90S and T72 Tanks to the Indian Army, the release said.
Space Era and Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies formed a strategic partnership for technical and logistics support to ensure maximum operational availability of SU-30 MKI and Helicopters of MI 8, MI 17 and MI 35 Type helicopters.
Russian firm OSKROSOMARINE and JSC AGAT signed an MoU for development of Fregat radar on-board Indian Naval frontline warships.
"The MoU would also setup the motion for setting up joint partnership for modernisation of Fregat radar and provide in-country support," it said.
Krasney Defence Technologies, Aviatech Enterprise inked a pact with JSC Concern AGAT separately, for cooperation in after sales support of equipment manufactured and installed on-board Naval ships, it added.
Also Watch
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro and Moscow-based Rosoboronexport signed an MoU for developing underwater platforms for Indian Navy,a press release said.
City-based Ananth Technologies and JSC Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies (KRET) inked pact for product support to develop defence systems and to manufacture spare parts and providing service and maintenance for such items.
Ananth Technologies signed another MoU with Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod to set up technical and logistic support for T90S and T72 Tanks to the Indian Army, the release said.
Space Era and Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies formed a strategic partnership for technical and logistics support to ensure maximum operational availability of SU-30 MKI and Helicopters of MI 8, MI 17 and MI 35 Type helicopters.
Russian firm OSKROSOMARINE and JSC AGAT signed an MoU for development of Fregat radar on-board Indian Naval frontline warships.
"The MoU would also setup the motion for setting up joint partnership for modernisation of Fregat radar and provide in-country support," it said.
Krasney Defence Technologies, Aviatech Enterprise inked a pact with JSC Concern AGAT separately, for cooperation in after sales support of equipment manufactured and installed on-board Naval ships, it added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,153.30
|+14.05
|+0.45
|Infosys
|1,171.45
|+8.85
|+0.76
|SBI
|250.95
|-2.85
|-1.12
|Reliance
|938.85
|+10.15
|+1.09
|ICICI Bank
|288.25
|+1.50
|+0.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram City
|2,182.70
|-22.60
|-1.02
|HDFC
|1,840.60
|+12.20
|+0.67
|RBL Bank
|501.40
|+2.55
|+0.51
|Reliance
|938.85
|+11.30
|+1.22
|Ashok Leyland
|149.45
|+4.55
|+3.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|383.10
|+10.75
|+2.89
|Tech Mahindra
|671.55
|+18.75
|+2.87
|Wipro
|294.15
|+7.30
|+2.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,344.80
|+29.45
|+2.24
|Hindalco
|237.80
|+5.20
|+2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|381.95
|+9.90
|+2.66
|Wipro
|293.35
|+6.55
|+2.28
|Coal India
|285.35
|+4.40
|+1.57
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,148.50
|+17.15
|+1.52
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,087.00
|+28.20
|+1.37
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|405.40
|-13.25
|-3.16
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,316.80
|-103.95
|-1.92
|HCL Tech
|991.25
|-18.80
|-1.86
|IOC
|165.35
|-2.90
|-1.72
|Axis Bank
|542.55
|-6.20
|-1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|251.20
|-3.10
|-1.22
|Axis Bank
|541.90
|-6.40
|-1.17
|Yes Bank
|309.40
|-2.05
|-0.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,138.45
|-59.85
|-0.65
|Bharti Airtel
|377.80
|-2.30
|-0.61
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|11
|14
|42
|1
|Australia
|65
|49
|54
|168
|2
|England
|31
|34
|34
|99
|4
|Canada
|14
|34
|26
|74
|5
|South Africa
|13
|10
|12
|35
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|14
|12
|36
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Nigeria
|8
|5
|5
|18
|9
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|10
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|11
|Jamaica
|6
|8
|8
|22
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|15
|Kenya
|2
|5
|6
|13
|16
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|17
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Australia Did Smith, Warner a Big Favour by Banning Them: Chappell
- Delhi Retailers Skim Xiaomi Smartphone Buyers: Report
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race Edition Launched in India for Rs 79,715
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners