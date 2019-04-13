English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Software Giants Trumpet Strong Growth Momentum
IT companies, now facing a margin squeeze in traditional outsourcing, are helping global clients to transform legacy businesses using digital services, automation and artificial intelligence.
File photo: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan attends a news conference announcing the company's quarterly results in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai/Bengaluru: Technology duo Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and smaller rival Infosys expect continued strong growth in the new financial year, they said on Friday after posting strong fourth-quarter numbers.
