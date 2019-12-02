Caught exception: "504" Status: Gateway Time-out Indian Stock Markets Staring at a Volatile Week; Here's Why - News18

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Indian Stock Markets Staring at a Volatile Week; Here's Why

The monthly sales data for auto companies for the month of November will also be in focus. Maruti Suzuki on Sunday said its November sales fell 1.9% year-on-year, while Tata Motors Ltd reported a 25.32% decline in sales.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 2, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Stock Markets Staring at a Volatile Week; Here's Why
Image for representation.

The Indian stock markets is likely to have a volatile week ahead as a host of factors, both local and global, may drive sentiment investor sentiment in the coming days. Last week, the BSE Sensex had managed to add 1.08% to close at 40,793.81, while the Nifty50 climbed 1.19% to 12,056.05. Though gains were capped by the selling pressure in Friday’s trade due to caution ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) data. For this week, here are the five most important factors that will set market direction:

1. GDP data: As the market opens on Monday, December 2, the first reaction will come on the Q2 GDP numbers. India’s GDP grew 4.5% in July-September 2019, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2012-13, confirming fears of a deepening slowdown in the economy. India is now staring at a sub-6% annual GDP growth in 2019-20, the first since 2012.

2. Auto sales: The monthly sales data for auto companies for the month of November will also be in focus. Maruti Suzuki on Sunday said its November sales fell 1.9% year-on-year, while Tata Motors Ltd reported a 25.32% decline in sales. Apart from these two, investors should keep an eye on Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, etc.

3. RBI Policy: The key event of the coming week would be three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the Reserve Bank of India that will begin on 3 December and the decision on interest rates will be announced on 5December.Considering the low economic growth, analysts are largely expecting RBI to cut the repo rate by another 25 bps and continue with its accommodative stance.

4. CSB Bank’s listing: On 4December, Kerala-based CSB Bank will make its debut on the bourses after raising Rs 410crore through a public issue that saw a massive subscription of 87 times. Meanwhile, the initial public offering of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a subsidiary of NBFC Ujjivan Financial Services, will also be open for subscription on 2December at a price band of Rs 36-37 per share. All brokerages have advised subscribing the issue for listing gains as well as for the long term.

5. US-China deal: Globally, investors are eagerly waiting for a partial trade deal between the US and China, but the rising risk of retaliation from China after the US signed two bills in support of Hong Kong protesters raised uncertainty over the deal. Experts feel if both countries fail to sign the deal by mid-December, then the US would continue with additional tariffs on Chinese products.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,033.20 -22.85 ( -0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 463.65 4.79
Indiabulls Hsg 302.50 4.13
Reliance 1,584.50 2.15
Yes Bank 66.25 -3.00
Vodafone Idea 8.05 17.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 302.60 4.22
Yes Bank 66.25 -3.00
Reliance 1,583.90 2.13
Bharti Airtel 463.75 4.85
Vodafone Idea 8.08 18.30
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 463.65 4.79
Grasim 807.70 2.62
JSW Steel 267.80 2.39
Reliance 1,584.50 2.15
Bharti Infratel 281.45 1.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 463.75 4.85
Reliance 1,583.90 2.13
Asian Paints 1,724.45 1.20
M&M 535.20 0.97
Kotak Mahindra 1,624.80 0.64
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 735.35 -3.43
Yes Bank 66.25 -3.00
Bajaj Finance 3,961.50 -2.77
Eicher Motors 22,256.35 -2.73
ONGC 128.40 -2.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 734.75 -3.51
Yes Bank 66.25 -3.00
Bajaj Finance 3,960.65 -2.76
ONGC 128.30 -2.62
Sun Pharma 440.10 -2.16
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram