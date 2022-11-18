Indian Tea Exports Jump From 122.18 Million Kg To 140.28 Million Kg

India witnessed a jump in exports of tea from 122.18 million KG to 140.28 million Kg, according to data from the Tea Board of India. In the previous year between January and August, India exported a value of 122.18 million kg. Besides, the first eight months of 2022 accounted for Rs 3,837.28 crore in India’s tea exports compared to Rs 3,353.35 crore during the same period last year.

The data from the Tea Board of India observed the Commonwealth of Independent States [CIS] remains the highest importer of Indian tea with 30.56 million kg in the first eight months of 2022. The projection has increased marginally to 29.13 million kg shipped to CIS countries. The CIS countries include- Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine.

News agency PTI reported the export value of Indian tea increased as the container cost and shipping which skyrocketed during the war reflected a minor change in the value.

The United Arab Emirates stood in the second position in terms of export value with 23.84 million kg of shipments. In 2021, UAE accounted for just 9.27 million kg of export and at present, the value has increased by 157 per cent.

On the other hand, the tea shipments from the West Asian Countries failed to pace up. The fallout is indicated by the economic sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran. Comparing the Iranian import of tea from the previous year, in 2021 it stood at 10.6 million kg and now reached 16.40 million kg.

While the tea shipment to China saw a decline from 4.05 million kg in 2021 to 3.55 million kg in 2022. This is despite China being the largest tea-producing and drinking nation. Countries like the US, Germany, Japan, and Kenya saw a slight decline this year and Canada, Poland, Ireland, Australia, Bangladesh, Srilanka, and Egypt marginally increased their tea reliance on India.

