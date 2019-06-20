Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India's 10-Year Bond Yields at 20-Month Low as US Fed Reserve Hints at Rate Cuts

The US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks with interest rate cuts beginning as early as next month.

Reuters

Updated:June 20, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's 10-Year Bond Yields at 20-Month Low as US Fed Reserve Hints at Rate Cuts
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (File Photo) (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
Loading...

Mumbai: India's benchmark 10-year bond yields dropped to their lowest in 20 months on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled possible interest rate cuts later this year, while buying from state-run banks also aided.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.75%, as of 0345 GMT, its lowest level since Oct. 17, 2017, and down 9 basis points from its previous close.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it was ready to battle growing global and domestic economic risks with interest rate cuts beginning as early as next month, as it took stock of rising trade tensions and growing concerns about weak inflation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,291.88 +179.14 ( +0.46%)

NIFTY 50

11,740.45 +49.00 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 582.80 4.91
Yes Bank 108.75 5.38
IndusInd Bank 1,418.40 2.68
HDFC 2,195.25 0.91
SBI 339.65 0.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 582.75 4.92
Shriram Trans 1,081.70 1.89
Yes Bank 108.70 5.28
Jain Irrigation 22.80 15.74
Rel Capital 58.75 8.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.70 5.33
Indiabulls Hsg 582.80 4.91
IndusInd Bank 1,418.40 2.68
Bajaj Auto 2,874.45 1.83
Bharti Airtel 347.00 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 108.70 5.28
IndusInd Bank 1,418.20 2.55
Bajaj Auto 2,875.05 1.89
Bharti Airtel 347.10 1.57
ONGC 167.35 0.75
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 885.95 -6.77
Wipro 286.35 -2.62
Britannia 2,830.00 -1.59
Tech Mahindra 724.65 -1.49
Zee Entertain 352.00 -0.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,246.90 -0.58
Vedanta 168.40 0.06
Axis Bank 767.00 -0.55
ITC 276.10 -0.45
HUL 1,803.80 -0.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram