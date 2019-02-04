English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
India's April-December Fiscal Deficit Narrows to 7.01 Trillion Rupees, Says Government
In April-November, India's fiscal deficit was 7.17 trillion rupees, or about 115 percent of the budgeted target.
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration. (Reuters/File Photo)
New Delhi: India's April-December fiscal deficit narrowed to 7.01 trillion rupees ($97.80 billion), or 112.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday.
In April-November, the fiscal deficit was 7.17 trillion rupees, or about 115 percent of the budgeted target.
Net tax receipts in the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March were 9.36 trillion rupees, the data showed.
The government has revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 percent.
