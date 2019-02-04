India's April-December Fiscal Deficit Narrows to 7.01 Trillion Rupees, Says Government

India's April-December fiscal deficit narrowed to 7.01 trillion rupees ($97.80 billion), or 112.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday.In April-November, the fiscal deficit was 7.17 trillion rupees, or about 115 percent of the budgeted target.Net tax receipts in the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March were 9.36 trillion rupees, the data showed.The government has revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 percent.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.