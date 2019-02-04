LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18 English

India's April-December Fiscal Deficit Narrows to 7.01 Trillion Rupees, Says Government

In April-November, India's fiscal deficit was 7.17 trillion rupees, or about 115 percent of the budgeted target.

Reuters

Updated:February 4, 2019, 7:25 PM IST
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration. (Reuters/File Photo)
New Delhi: India's April-December fiscal deficit narrowed to 7.01 trillion rupees ($97.80 billion), or 112.4 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Monday.

In April-November, the fiscal deficit was 7.17 trillion rupees, or about 115 percent of the budgeted target.

Net tax receipts in the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends in March were 9.36 trillion rupees, the data showed.

The government has revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year from the previously estimated 3.3 percent.


