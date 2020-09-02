India's August Gold Imports Doubles To Hit 8-month Peak - Government Source
India's gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to the highest level in eight months on an improvement in investment demand and as some jewellers restocked after New Delhi eased lockdowns, a government source said on Wednesday.
MUMBAI: India’s gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to the highest level in eight months on an improvement in investment demand and as some jewellers restocked after New Delhi eased lockdowns, a government source said on Wednesday.
The world’s second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 60 tonnes of gold in August, up from 32.1 tonnes a year ago, the source said. The source asked to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media.
In value terms, August imports surged to $3.7 billion from $1.37 billion a year ago, he added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f4f99e57c39367400fae8f5
[youtube_id] => 2FFW-sguro4
[title] => Amid Standoff With China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Leaves To Russia For SOC Meet | CNN News18
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f4f9840abdb6a740ea163be
[youtube_id] => NVK3x8aJqjg
[title] => Central Government Bans PUBG And 118 Other Chinese Apps | Viewpoint With Zakka Jacob | CNN News18
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-30T13:12:28.000Z&publish_max=2020-09-02T13:12:28.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)