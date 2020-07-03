BUSINESS

India's Bharti And UK Win Auction For Satellite Operator OneWeb: Report

File photo: A scale model of an Airbus OneWeb satellite and its solar panel are pictured as Airbus announces annual results in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

OneWeb filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of March after its biggest investor SoftBank Group Corp pulled funding, with an auction held on Thursday.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
Indian conglomerate Bharti and the British government have won an auction for collapsed satellite broadband operator OneWeb, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has pledged 500 million pounds ($623 million) in equity and the two groups are talking to other investors about entering the consortium. The UK is expected to hold around a 20% stake.

The person was speaking on the condition of anonymity because the details have not been made public.

