English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Coal Import Rises 8 Per Cent to 212 Million Tonnes in April-February
This comes at a time when the government is looking at relaxing the timeline for the 1 billion tonne coal production target it had set earlier for Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.
Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India's coal import increased by 7.8 per cent to 212.11 million tonnes in the April-February period of FY19, a report said.
This comes at a time when the government is looking at relaxing the timeline for the 1 billion tonne coal production target it had set earlier for Coal India (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.
The country produced 196.59 million tonnes (MT) of coal in April-February period of fiscal 2017-18, according to the report by mjunction services.
"During April-February 2018-19, coal and coke imports stood at 212.11 MT, about 7.89 percent increase over 196.59 MT recorded for the same period last year," it said.
Coal imports in the month of February was at 18.31 MT (provisional) as compared to 21.15 MT (revised) in January 2019, it said.
Coal and coke imports in February 2018 stood at 15.98 MT, according to mjunction's compilation.
"Coking coal imports saw a marginal decline in February, primarily due to the firm prices and not so upbeat outlook for the Indian steel sector. Real estate and auto sector's consumption of steel was down, which impacted production.
"Non-coking coal offers, however, eased during the month in select markets, leading to steady import demand," mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.
mjunction — a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL — is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.
Of the total imports during February 2019, non-coking coal was at 13.86 MT, against 14.59 MT imported in January 2019, it said.
Coking coal imports were at 2.93 MT in February 2019, down against 3.32 MT a month ago.
Metallurgical coke imports during the month were at 0.26 MT, while 0.34 MT was imported in January.
This comes at a time when the government is looking at relaxing the timeline for the 1 billion tonne coal production target it had set earlier for Coal India (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.
The country produced 196.59 million tonnes (MT) of coal in April-February period of fiscal 2017-18, according to the report by mjunction services.
"During April-February 2018-19, coal and coke imports stood at 212.11 MT, about 7.89 percent increase over 196.59 MT recorded for the same period last year," it said.
Coal imports in the month of February was at 18.31 MT (provisional) as compared to 21.15 MT (revised) in January 2019, it said.
Coal and coke imports in February 2018 stood at 15.98 MT, according to mjunction's compilation.
"Coking coal imports saw a marginal decline in February, primarily due to the firm prices and not so upbeat outlook for the Indian steel sector. Real estate and auto sector's consumption of steel was down, which impacted production.
"Non-coking coal offers, however, eased during the month in select markets, leading to steady import demand," mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.
mjunction — a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL — is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.
Of the total imports during February 2019, non-coking coal was at 13.86 MT, against 14.59 MT imported in January 2019, it said.
Coking coal imports were at 2.93 MT in February 2019, down against 3.32 MT a month ago.
Metallurgical coke imports during the month were at 0.26 MT, while 0.34 MT was imported in January.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|903.05
|0.55
|Dewan Housing
|163.50
|9.81
|Reliance
|1,353.90
|0.06
|Yes Bank
|266.85
|-0.45
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|534.00
|2.28
|Infosys
|756.25
|1.07
|Dewan Housing
|163.80
|10.19
|Reliance
|1,355.10
|0.15
|Larsen
|1,373.55
|0.34
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|549.30
|3.51
|UltraTechCement
|4,190.40
|2.71
|Bajaj Finance
|3,114.20
|2.46
|Vedanta
|191.70
|2.40
|Eicher Motors
|20,980.30
|2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|548.35
|3.36
|Vedanta
|191.60
|2.38
|Bajaj Finance
|3,108.55
|2.20
|TCS
|2,051.45
|1.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,764.45
|1.42
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,994.05
|-1.57
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.53
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Zee Entertain
|411.50
|-1.39
|Hero Motocorp
|2,618.40
|-0.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|317.00
|-1.46
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.46
|Hero Motocorp
|2,617.05
|-0.78
|NTPC
|134.45
|-0.70
|Sun Pharma
|462.70
|-0.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 7 Recap: Jon Snow is a Targaryen, Arya, Sansa and Bran Kill Littlefinger
- 20 Years of Sabyasachi: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor & Many More Stun at Designer's Fashion Show
- Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video
- Rappers Offset, Cardi B Spend Rs 1.38 Crore on Half A Street
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results