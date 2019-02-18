LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India's E-commerce Sector to Touch 200 Billion Dollars by 2027, Says Morgan Stanley

The overall retail market is growing and online is only taking away market share from offline channels due to pricing attractiveness, convenience, and aggregation of demand.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India's E-commerce Sector to Touch 200 Billion Dollars by 2027, Says Morgan Stanley
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: With the new foreign direct investment (FDI) rules regarding online marketplaces and the emergence of offline to online model, Morgan Stanley has revised its estimate for the e-commerce sector, expecting it to now clock USD 200 billion by 2027, from its initial forecast of 2026.

"The new regulations released in December 2018 strive to tighten the functioning of ecommerce companies in India to ensure those with FDI holdings operate as pure marketplaces without any equity interest or control on seller entities or mandatory exclusivity clauses.

We believe these regulations will pose headwinds to growth in the near term as some of the prominent companies restructure their businesses, processes and contracts, to be compliant," the global financial services major Morgan Stanley said in a report.

However, it noted that the overall retail market is growing and online is only taking away market share from offline channels due to pricing attractiveness, convenience, and aggregation of demand.

"Also, we see the possibility of a vibrant offline to online model emerging in India which could drive growth in the medium to longer term. We now believe our previous India ecommerce sales estimate of USD 200 billion by 2026, could get pushed out by a year," it said.

The new FDI rules, which came into effect on February 1, bar online marketplaces with foreign investments from selling products from sellers in which the online marketplaces hold a stake, and also exclusive marketing arrangements.

The report noted that for companies like Amazon and Walmart that acquired Flipkart, the new regulations do increase the cost of doing business and add uncertainty, but the potential impact from the regulations are not significant in the overall context.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,498.44 -310.51 ( -0.87%)

NIFTY 50

10,640.95 -83.45 ( -0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 213.55 -2.49
Reliance 1,220.10 -1.96
ITC 274.70 -1.93
Dr Reddys Labs 2,565.55 0.09
TCS 1,970.30 -2.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Emami 355.05 -1.61
Yes Bank 213.15 -2.54
Reliance 1,219.75 -1.91
Rel Capital 152.80 2.86
Dewan Housing 128.90 4.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 317.05 3.31
Zee Entertain 438.95 1.76
ONGC 137.10 1.56
Axis Bank 693.30 0.98
NTPC 137.45 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 137.10 1.48
Tata Motors 163.00 1.18
Axis Bank 692.60 0.88
NTPC 136.85 0.48
IndusInd Bank 1,516.95 0.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,970.30 -2.93
Yes Bank 213.55 -2.49
Indiabulls Hsg 623.50 -2.48
Bajaj Finserv 5,885.15 -2.33
Coal India 215.15 -2.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,971.75 -2.91
Yes Bank 213.15 -2.54
ITC 274.15 -1.95
Sun Pharma 415.10 -1.94
Reliance 1,219.75 -1.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram