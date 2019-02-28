India's Economic Growth Slows to 6.6 Percent in October-December Quarter: Govt

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 6.6 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, government data showed on Thursday.This is the slowest rate of GDP expansion recorded since the quarter ended September 2017, and lower than economists' estimate.The economic growth for the previous quarter (July-September) was revised down to 7.0 per cent from 7.1 per cent, according to the official statement.The growth rate in the third quarter of current financial year also marked a significant drop from 8.0 per cent in April-June 2018.The growth in GDP during 2018-19 is estimated at 7.0 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.2 per cent in 2017-18, the Ministry of Statistics said in its statement.​