LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India's Economic Growth Slows to 6.6 Percent in October-December Quarter: Govt

This is the slowest rate of GDP expansion recorded since the quarter ended September 2017, and lower than economists' estimate.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India's Economic Growth Slows to 6.6 Percent in October-December Quarter: Govt
Picture for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 6.6 per cent in the quarter ended December 31, 2018, government data showed on Thursday.

This is the slowest rate of GDP expansion recorded since the quarter ended September 2017, and lower than economists' estimate.

The economic growth for the previous quarter (July-September) was revised down to 7.0 per cent from 7.1 per cent, according to the official statement.

The growth rate in the third quarter of current financial year also marked a significant drop from 8.0 per cent in April-June 2018.

The growth in GDP during 2018-19 is estimated at 7.0 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.2 per cent in 2017-18, the Ministry of Statistics said in its statement.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,867.44 -37.99 ( -0.11%)

NIFTY 50

10,792.50 -14.15 ( -0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 709.55 -1.20
TCS 1,983.45 -3.63
Reliance 1,231.05 0.62
Larsen 1,292.95 0.64
ITC 276.05 0.35
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
OCL 1,158.00 -4.38
Yes Bank 231.20 1.36
TCS 1,984.25 -3.38
Reliance 1,231.55 0.74
ICICI Bank 348.80 0.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 228.30 3.09
Vedanta 169.40 2.88
IOC 144.60 2.63
BPCL 337.55 2.07
GAIL 342.00 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 148.80 4.17
Coal India 228.35 3.16
Vedanta 169.40 2.88
NTPC 141.60 1.83
Yes Bank 231.20 1.36
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,983.45 -3.63
Eicher Motors 19,869.10 -2.64
Maruti Suzuki 6,829.70 -1.99
Hero Motocorp 2,628.10 -1.88
UltraTechCement 3,826.50 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,984.25 -3.38
Maruti Suzuki 6,832.25 -1.77
Hero Motocorp 2,634.95 -1.49
M&M 646.55 -1.42
Axis Bank 709.35 -1.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram