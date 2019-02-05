LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

India's Exports to Maintain Healthy Growth This fiscal, Says Commerce Secretary

The ministry said that the meeting with export promotion councils and other key exporters was held to discuss various issues being faced by exporters and examine ways by which India's merchandise exports can reach USD 325 billion by March 2019.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India's Exports to Maintain Healthy Growth This fiscal, Says Commerce Secretary
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: The government on Tuesday expressed hope that the country's exports that are currently growing at 10 per cent will maintain the pace this fiscal.

Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said trade deficit is not going to be a matter of "any worry".

Issues related to exports were discussed during a meeting convened by the commerce ministry with export promotion councils.

"Our exports are growing at 10 per cent. For the last three years, our exports have been growing and I have been saying that our exports are on track for reaching a record level this year.

"We are going to surpass the old level of USD 314 billion. We are on the way of achieving a record performance. Right now, we are 10 per cent up and I am sure we are going to maintain that," the secretary told reporters after the meeting.

A statement issued by the ministry said that the meeting with export promotion councils and other key exporters was held to discuss various issues being faced by exporters and examine ways by which India's merchandise exports can reach USD 325 billion by March 2019.

In 2013-14, the country's merchandise exports touched USD 314.4 billion level. After that, exports came under immense pressure again due to global slowdown.

Council of Leather Exports President P R Aqeel Ahmed, who attended the meeting, said they suggested ways to further boost exports.

During April-December this fiscal, exports grew by 10.18 per cent to USD 245.44 billion. Imports rose by 12.61 per cent to USD 386.65 billion.

The trade deficit widened to USD 141.2 billion during the nine months of the current fiscal from USD 120.57 billion in April-December 2017-18.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,616.81 +34.07 ( +0.09%)

NIFTY 50

10,934.35 +22.10 ( +0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jubilant Food 1,303.40 -6.67
Reliance 1,291.55 0.05
Yes Bank 176.10 -2.06
Titan Company 1,066.70 3.99
Axis Bank 729.50 1.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.30 -0.07
Yes Bank 175.80 -2.28
Dewan Housing 121.90 5.00
Rel Capital 152.15 0.30
Jubilant Food 1,303.25 -6.45
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 365.35 5.06
Titan Company 1,066.70 3.99
UPL 795.95 3.25
Dr Reddys Labs 2,821.45 3.15
Hero Motocorp 2,854.55 2.68
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,855.40 2.66
Bajaj Auto 2,712.50 2.51
IndusInd Bank 1,536.25 2.38
Maruti Suzuki 7,096.00 1.84
M&M 683.75 1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 216.40 -2.57
Tata Motors 175.80 -2.47
Tata Steel 464.70 -2.38
ONGC 142.95 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 288.90 -2.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 175.55 -2.63
Coal India 216.55 -2.48
ONGC 142.75 -2.46
Tata Steel 464.75 -2.32
Yes Bank 175.80 -2.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram