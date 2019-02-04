LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

India's Exports to Surpass 314 Billion US Dollar Peak This Year

The earlier peak was 314 billion. The achievement comes against the backdrop of a very challenging global environment, Union Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 4:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India's Exports to Surpass 314 Billion US Dollar Peak This Year
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Hyderabad: The country's exports in the current fiscal year are expected to surpass the earlier peak of $314 billion in 2013-14, a senior official said on Monday.

"This year, we are very confident that we will go past our earlier peak, our earlier peak of 2013-14. We will go past that peak quite comfortably this year," Union Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan told reporters here.

The earlier peak was 314 billion, he said.

The achievement comes against the backdrop of a very challenging global environment, Wadhawan said.

"The earlier peak was 314 billion. We will be comfortably beyond that. Mind you, that is in a very, very challenging global environment. It's an environment where petroleum prices are coming down and 15 per cent of our exports are petroleum products. So, in spite of that, we are going to achieve a new peak," he said.

The exports, in general, have been growing almost consistently for the last three years, he said.

"In fact, you all know about the downturn of 2008-09 when there was a financial crisis, that hit us quite badly.

But then we recovered from that. We reached a peak figure of our exports in 2013-14 and then as you know that global crisis got accentuated," Wadhawan said.

"The real economy got affected and you saw, countries like China and all also getting affected for the first time. Then again, there were couple of years of slight downturn," he said.

After that, for the last three years, the country's exports were growing, he added.

Pharma, engineering products, petroleum products, gems and jewellery, leather products and even textiles would be among sectors that contribute to the growth in the exports, Wadhawan said.

"India is doing better, because of lot of effort which has been put into it, effort on the policy side, effort on the regulatory side, in terms of ease of doing business, in terms of simplification of procedures. There are so many interventions, starting with making credit available at affordable rates...," Wadhawan said.

He also said the Current Account Deficit is well under control. "Current account is under control, thanks to the fact that exports are growing and then petroleum prices have also stabilised to some extent and are falling in the recent months... I think the economy is in good shape," he said.

An export strategy is in place with the government listening to the exporters and addressing their problems, he said.

He hoped the IT exports would grow at around 10 per cent which has been the trend for many years.

"The fact that we are dominant today (in IT), will in many ways, logically mean that we will remain dominant tomorrow also. So, certainly, I see a good future for Indian IT," he said.

Replying to a query, he said the country's exports to China and the US are doing well and that the trade issues between the two countries also to some extent contributed to India's cause.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,582.74 +113.31 ( +0.31%)

NIFTY 50

10,912.25 +18.60 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,290.90 3.28
Dewan Housing 115.50 3.87
Yes Bank 179.80 -3.12
Indiabulls Hsg 650.75 -4.11
Titan Company 1,025.75 3.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,291.15 3.52
Dewan Housing 116.10 4.17
Titan Company 1,025.70 3.47
Yes Bank 179.90 -3.10
Indiabulls Hsg 650.00 -4.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,025.75 3.45
Reliance 1,290.90 3.28
ONGC 146.25 3.14
Eicher Motors 20,128.30 2.36
Bajaj Auto 2,642.50 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,291.15 3.52
ONGC 146.35 3.03
Bajaj Auto 2,646.10 1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,272.80 1.17
HDFC 1,978.00 0.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 650.75 -4.11
Hindalco 204.20 -3.41
HPCL 226.50 -3.21
Yes Bank 179.80 -3.12
Power Grid Corp 184.60 -2.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 184.40 -3.13
Yes Bank 179.90 -3.10
Sun Pharma 414.35 -2.10
NTPC 137.25 -2.07
M&M 674.30 -2.01
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram