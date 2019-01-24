English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Exports up 32 Per Cent to China, 12 Per Cent to US During June-Nov 2018: FIEO
In June and September 2018, the US announced high customs duties on several Chinese goods. In retaliation, China also raised levies on American goods.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
New Delhi: The tariff war between the US and China is benefitting India as its exports to the neighbouring country have increased by about 32 per cent to $8.46 billion during the June-November 2018 period, exporters body FIEO said Thursday.
Exports to China had stood at $6.37 billion in June-November 2017.
In June and September 2018, the US announced high customs duties on several Chinese goods. In retaliation, China also raised levies on American goods.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta also said that during the period, India's exports to the US grew by 12 per cent.
"Exports to China jumped from $6.37 billion in June-November 2017 to $8.46 billion in June-November 2018," Gupta said in a statement.
He said commodities that have exhibited high growth during the period to China include petroleum products, chemicals, cotton yarn, plastic raw material, and marine products.
"While tariff war is not good for the global trade, the same has come as an opportunity for other countries including India. Our exports to China in June-November 2018 went up by 32 per cent and to US by 12 per cent in the same period," Gupta said.
If the tariff escalation continues, India has to increase production capabilities to meet the growing demand in both the markets, he added.
Growth in exports to China is beneficial for India as it has huge trade deficit with the neighbouring country.
Trade deficit with China increased to $63.12 billion in 2017-18 from $51.11 billion in 2016-17.
India is taking several steps to promote shipments to China. Recently it has managed to export agricultural goods such as non-basmati rice to China.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Exports to China had stood at $6.37 billion in June-November 2017.
In June and September 2018, the US announced high customs duties on several Chinese goods. In retaliation, China also raised levies on American goods.
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ganesh Kumar Gupta also said that during the period, India's exports to the US grew by 12 per cent.
"Exports to China jumped from $6.37 billion in June-November 2017 to $8.46 billion in June-November 2018," Gupta said in a statement.
He said commodities that have exhibited high growth during the period to China include petroleum products, chemicals, cotton yarn, plastic raw material, and marine products.
"While tariff war is not good for the global trade, the same has come as an opportunity for other countries including India. Our exports to China in June-November 2018 went up by 32 per cent and to US by 12 per cent in the same period," Gupta said.
If the tariff escalation continues, India has to increase production capabilities to meet the growing demand in both the markets, he added.
Growth in exports to China is beneficial for India as it has huge trade deficit with the neighbouring country.
Trade deficit with China increased to $63.12 billion in 2017-18 from $51.11 billion in 2016-17.
India is taking several steps to promote shipments to China. Recently it has managed to export agricultural goods such as non-basmati rice to China.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|215.40
|9.20
|Reliance
|1,247.45
|1.72
|Interglobe Avi
|1,178.55
|6.24
|ITC
|278.90
|0.58
|Sun Pharma
|423.00
|-1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|KPIT Tech
|128.85
|-40.88
|Yes Bank
|213.85
|8.39
|Reliance
|1,245.40
|1.61
|EID Parry
|203.30
|0.02
|Sun Pharma
|422.50
|-1.92
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other
- Actress Hansika Motwani's Phone Hacked, Private Pictures Leaked Online
- Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar Get Married in Maharashtrian Style, See Pics
- 'Mere Gully Mein' Creator Claims He was Not Paid for His Track Being Used in Gully Boy
- Ahmedabad Boy Develops Drone That Can Destroy Landmines Without Risk to Humans: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results