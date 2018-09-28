English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's External Debt Declines 2.8 Per Cent to $514.4 Billion at End-June: RBI
As per the RBI, the decrease in the magnitude of external debt was primarily due to valuation gains resulting from the appreciation of the US dollar against the Indian rupee and major currencies.
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: India's external debt declined 2.8 per cent to $514.4 billion at June-end over the previous quarter on account of a decrease in commercial borrowings, short-term debt and non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits, the RBI said Friday.
At end-June 2018, the external debt was placed at $514.4 billion, recording a decrease of $14.9 billion over its level at end-March 2018.
As per the RBI, the decrease in the magnitude of external debt was primarily due to valuation gains resulting from the appreciation of the US dollar against the Indian rupee and major currencies.
The external debt to GDP ratio stood at 20.4 per cent at end-June 2018, a shade lower than its level of 20.5 per cent at end-March 2018.
"Valuation gains due to the appreciation of the US dollar vis-a-vis the Indian rupee and major currencies (viz, Japanese yen, euro, SDR, and pound sterling) were placed at $13 billion.
"Excluding the valuation effect, the decrease in external debt would have been $1.9 billion instead of $14.9 billion at end-June 2018 over end-March 2018," RBI said.
Commercial borrowings continued to be the largest component of external debt with a share of 37.8 per cent, followed by NRI deposits (24.2 per cent) and short-term trade credit (18.8 per cent).
At end-June 2018, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was placed at USD 415.7 billion, recording a decline of $11.4 billion over its level at end-March 2018.
US dollar denominated debt continued to be the largest component of India's external debt with a share of 50.1 per cent at end-June 2018, followed by the Indian rupee (35.4 per cent), SDR (5.4 per cent), Japanese yen (4.7 per cent) and euro (3.3 per cent), RBI added.
At end-June 2018, the external debt was placed at $514.4 billion, recording a decrease of $14.9 billion over its level at end-March 2018.
As per the RBI, the decrease in the magnitude of external debt was primarily due to valuation gains resulting from the appreciation of the US dollar against the Indian rupee and major currencies.
The external debt to GDP ratio stood at 20.4 per cent at end-June 2018, a shade lower than its level of 20.5 per cent at end-March 2018.
"Valuation gains due to the appreciation of the US dollar vis-a-vis the Indian rupee and major currencies (viz, Japanese yen, euro, SDR, and pound sterling) were placed at $13 billion.
"Excluding the valuation effect, the decrease in external debt would have been $1.9 billion instead of $14.9 billion at end-June 2018 over end-March 2018," RBI said.
Commercial borrowings continued to be the largest component of external debt with a share of 37.8 per cent, followed by NRI deposits (24.2 per cent) and short-term trade credit (18.8 per cent).
At end-June 2018, long-term debt (with original maturity of above one year) was placed at USD 415.7 billion, recording a decline of $11.4 billion over its level at end-March 2018.
US dollar denominated debt continued to be the largest component of India's external debt with a share of 50.1 per cent at end-June 2018, followed by the Indian rupee (35.4 per cent), SDR (5.4 per cent), Japanese yen (4.7 per cent) and euro (3.3 per cent), RBI added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Reliance
|1,257.95
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,754.50
|1.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,347.95
|-2.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Dewan Housing
|275.40
|-5.08
|Infibeam Avenue
|58.80
|-70.24
|LIC Housing Fin
|416.70
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,350.55
|-2.72
Top Gainers
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Hindalco
|229.65
|-5.84
|Bharti Airtel
|338.55
|-5.11
|Hero Motocorp
|2,933.25
|-5.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Hero Motocorp
|2,932.15
|-5.16
|Bharti Airtel
|338.25
|-5.01
|Tata Steel
|580.35
|-4.85
|Vedanta
|231.75
|-3.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Lawyers Call Rape Allegations 'Blatantly Illegal', Threaten Legal Action
- 'Good Touch, Bad Touch': Tamil Actor Sivakartikeyan Teaches Sex Education to Students in New Short Film
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
- Parineeti Chopra is a Stunning Pool Baby in Filmfare’s New Cover. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...