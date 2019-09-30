Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

India's External Debt Rises to $557.4 Billion End-June 2019 from 14.1 Billion in March

Valuation losses due to the depreciation of the US dollar against the rupee and other major currencies were placed at USD 1.7 billion.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's External Debt Rises to $557.4 Billion End-June 2019 from 14.1 Billion in March
Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai: The country's external debt stood at USD 557.4 billion in the June quarter, an increase of USD 14.1 billion over the quarter ended March 2019, the Reserve Bank said.

Valuation losses due to the depreciation of the US dollar against the rupee and other major currencies were placed at USD 1.7 billion.

Excluding the valuation effect, the increase in external debt would have been USD 12.4 billion instead of USD 14.1 billion at end-June 2019 over end-March 2019. Commercial borrowings remained the largest component of external debt, with a share of 38.4 per cent, followed by

non-resident deposits (24 per cent) and short-term trade credit (18.7 per cent), the RBI said in a release.

The long-term debt was at USD 447.7 billion at end-June 2019, recording an increase of USD 12.8 billion over its level at end-March 2019.

The share of short-term debt in total external debt declined to 19.7 per cent at end-June 2019 from 20 per cent at end-March 2019.

The ratio of short-term debt to foreign exchange reserves declined to 25.5 per cent at end-June 2019 as against 26.3 per cent at end-March 2019.

US dollar-denominated debt continued to be the largest component of the country's external debt, with a share of 51.5 per cent at end-June 2019, followed by the rupee (34.7 per cent), yen (5.1 per cent), SDR (4.7 per cent) and the euro (3.2 per cent).

The borrower-wise classification shows that the outstanding debt of both government and non-government sectors increased at end-June 2019.

Debt service declined to 5.8 per cent of current receipts at end-June 2019 as compared with 6.4 per cent at end-March 2019, reflecting lower repayments of commercial borrowings.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,667.33 -155.24 ( -0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,474.45 -37.95 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.90 -34.40
Reliance 1,332.25 1.77
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
HDFC 1,977.05 -2.89
Axis Bank 685.00 -2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.50 -34.39
Dalmia Bharat 821.20 0.59
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Tata Comm 378.75 2.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.05 5.14
HCL Tech 1,080.60 3.80
UPL 603.95 3.76
Infosys 805.65 3.00
ITC 259.85 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.25 5.29
HCL Tech 1,080.50 3.76
Infosys 805.30 2.93
ITC 259.70 2.69
TCS 2,099.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
IndusInd Bank 1,383.55 -6.57
SBI 270.80 -3.70
ICICI Bank 433.70 -3.45
Cipla 425.50 -3.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
IndusInd Bank 1,381.60 -6.84
SBI 270.90 -3.68
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Sun Pharma 389.65 -3.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram