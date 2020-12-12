India's Factory Output Shows Signs of V-Shaped Recovery, Performs Almost Seven Times Better than Last Month

India's index of industrial output for the month of October was at 3.6 per cent, against 0.5 per cent in September, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government.

The manufacturing sector production registered a growth of 3.5 per cent in October, while the output of mining and electricity segments contracted 1.5 per cent and grew 11.2 per cent, respectively. In October 2019, IIP had contracted -6.6 per cent.

In October, primary goods production contracted 3.3 per cent, capital goods production grew 3.3 per cent, intermediate goods grew 0.8 per cent, infrastructure goods grew 7.8 per cent, consumer durables grew 17.6 per cent, and consumer non-durables grew 7.5 per cent.

Textile manufacturing contracted 7.7 per cent in October, while leather and related products grew 3.4 per cent. Wearing apparel contracted 11.8 per cent in October.