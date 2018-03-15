English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's February Trade Deficit Narrows to $12 billion on Month
India's trade deficit narrowed to Rs 1200 Crore in February from Rs 1630 Crore in the previous month, the trade secretary said on Thursday.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India's trade deficit narrowed to $12 billion in February from $16.30 billion in the previous month, the trade secretary said on Thursday.
Merchandise exports for February were $25.8 billion, while imports were $37.8 billion, Rita Teaotia told reporters.
Also Watch
Merchandise exports for February were $25.8 billion, while imports were $37.8 billion, Rita Teaotia told reporters.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|78.85
|+5.15
|+6.99
|Reliance
|911.80
|-17.25
|-1.86
|IOC
|192.05
|-5.50
|-2.78
|SBI
|253.70
|-3.35
|-1.30
|Jaiprakash Asso
|19.20
|+2.85
|+17.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indian Hotels
|133.00
|+2.60
|+1.99
|Bajaj Electric
|608.50
|-12.70
|-2.04
|Central Bank
|87.10
|+11.75
|+15.59
|Tata Motors
|353.05
|-1.10
|-0.31
|IDBI Bank
|78.90
|+5.05
|+6.84
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,160.80
|+23.80
|+2.09
|Bajaj Finance
|1,726.25
|+16.15
|+0.94
|M&M
|734.85
|+6.65
|+0.91
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,237.95
|+11.05
|+0.90
|HDFC Bank
|1,880.80
|+16.30
|+0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,160.95
|+24.35
|+2.14
|HDFC Bank
|1,880.10
|+14.75
|+0.79
|M&M
|733.60
|+4.90
|+0.67
|Coal India
|295.50
|+1.95
|+0.66
|ONGC
|181.50
|+0.90
|+0.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|192.05
|-5.50
|-2.78
|Yes Bank
|311.85
|-7.00
|-2.20
|Reliance
|911.80
|-17.25
|-1.86
|GAIL
|450.35
|-7.65
|-1.67
|ICICI Bank
|301.45
|-4.60
|-1.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|312.40
|-6.50
|-2.04
|Reliance
|912.25
|-16.35
|-1.76
|ICICI Bank
|301.45
|-4.90
|-1.60
|HUL
|1,297.40
|-19.45
|-1.48
|Tata Steel
|611.40
|-9.05
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: What Makes Her the Ideal Millennial Icon
- Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Team India Report Card
- Was 'Cheated' by Pan Masala Brand, Pierce Brosnan Tells Delhi Govt
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Mileage