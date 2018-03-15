GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
India's February Trade Deficit Narrows to $12 billion on Month

Reuters

Updated:March 15, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: India's trade deficit narrowed to $12 billion in February from $16.30 billion in the previous month, the trade secretary said on Thursday.

Merchandise exports for February were $25.8 billion, while imports were $37.8 billion, Rita Teaotia told reporters.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
