The country’s fiscal deficit stood at Rs 13.16 lakh crore, or 82.7 per cent of the budgeted target, between April and February in the current financial year 2021-22, according to official data released on Thursday.

In April-February FY22, net tax receipts stood at Rs 14.81 lakh crore, while total expenditure was Rs 31.44 lakh crore, the data showed.

