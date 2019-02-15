LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India's Forex Reserves Down $2.12 Billion

India's forex reserves comprise Foreign Currency Assets (FCAs), gold reserves, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and India's position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

IANS

Updated:February 15, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves declined by $2.12 billion during the week ended February 8, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves decreased to $398.12 billion from $400.24 billion reported for the week ended ended February 1.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $2.45 billion to $370.98 billion.

Besides the US dollar, FCAs consist of 20-30 per cent of other major global currencies.

The RBI's weekly data showed that the value of the country's gold reserves was stagnant at $22.69 billion.

The SDR value inched down by $8 million to $1.46 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $337.3 million to $2.99 billion.

