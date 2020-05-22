BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

India's Forex Reserves Rise by $1.73 Billion to $487.04 Bn, Equivalent to 12 Months of Imports

Representative image.

Representative image.

It had touched a life-time high of USD 487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by USD 5.69 billion.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.73 billion to USD 487.04 billion in the week to May 15, which is equivalent to 12 months of imports, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

Between April 1 and May 15, the foreign exchange reserves have increased by USD 9.2 billion.

In the week ended May 8, the reserves had surged by USD 4.23 billion to USD 485.31 billion.

The increase in reserves in the week ended May 15 was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA rose by USD 1.12 billion to USD 448.67 billion in the reporting week, RBI data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves rose USD 616 million to USD 32.91 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.

In the reporting week, the special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by USD 2 million to USD 1.42 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF dipped by USD 13 million to USD 4.04 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.


