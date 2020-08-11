NEW DELHI, Aug 11 India’s fuel demand fell 10.8 percent in July compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.68 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 10.2 percent lower from a year earlier at 2.26 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.5 percent to 2.27 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 5.6 percent to 1.28 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 0.3 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 9.0 percent in July.

