Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

India's Fuel Demand Rises by 3.3%, Marking Largest Gain in Six Months

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 17.58 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Saturday.

Reuters

Updated:August 12, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's Fuel Demand Rises by 3.3%, Marking Largest Gain in Six Months
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: India's fuel demand rose 3.3% in July, marking its biggest year-on-year percentage gain since January, compared with the previous year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 17.58 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Saturday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.52 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, diesel sales climbed 3.3%, its highest year-on-year rise since January, to 6.83 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 9% to 2.22 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.2% to 1.22 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, surged 36.4%, while fuel oil use rose 8.3% in July.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,581.91 +254.55 ( +0.68%)

NIFTY 50

11,109.65 +77.20 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 505.25 13.71
HDFC Bank 2,282.00 2.19
Yes Bank 82.15 -7.90
Reliance 1,162.10 0.85
HDFC 2,211.65 1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Avenue Supermar 1,452.85 1.58
Indiabulls Hsg 505.55 13.77
IndusInd Bank 1,413.90 -0.08
Yes Bank 82.10 -7.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,101.20 3.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 505.25 13.71
Eicher Motors 17,587.25 4.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,099.90 3.35
Bajaj Finserv 7,504.00 2.93
Bajaj Finance 3,419.70 2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,101.20 3.36
Bajaj Finance 3,418.05 2.46
Vedanta 141.55 2.17
HDFC Bank 2,281.75 2.07
HUL 1,839.85 2.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.15 -7.90
Cipla 484.50 -3.69
Hindalco 176.20 -2.68
Tech Mahindra 663.35 -2.48
Coal India 207.60 -2.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.10 -7.91
Coal India 207.65 -1.98
Tata Motors 122.05 -1.53
Tata Steel 362.35 -1.37
ITC 254.25 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram