India's Fuel Demand Rises by 3.3%, Marking Largest Gain in Six Months
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 17.58 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Saturday.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: India's fuel demand rose 3.3% in July, marking its biggest year-on-year percentage gain since January, compared with the previous year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 17.58 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Saturday.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.52 million tonnes.
Meanwhile, diesel sales climbed 3.3%, its highest year-on-year rise since January, to 6.83 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 9% to 2.22 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.2% to 1.22 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, surged 36.4%, while fuel oil use rose 8.3% in July.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|505.25
|13.71
|HDFC Bank
|2,282.00
|2.19
|Yes Bank
|82.15
|-7.90
|Reliance
|1,162.10
|0.85
|HDFC
|2,211.65
|1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Avenue Supermar
|1,452.85
|1.58
|Indiabulls Hsg
|505.55
|13.77
|IndusInd Bank
|1,413.90
|-0.08
|Yes Bank
|82.10
|-7.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,101.20
|3.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|505.25
|13.71
|Eicher Motors
|17,587.25
|4.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,099.90
|3.35
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,504.00
|2.93
|Bajaj Finance
|3,419.70
|2.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,101.20
|3.36
|Bajaj Finance
|3,418.05
|2.46
|Vedanta
|141.55
|2.17
|HDFC Bank
|2,281.75
|2.07
|HUL
|1,839.85
|2.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|82.15
|-7.90
|Cipla
|484.50
|-3.69
|Hindalco
|176.20
|-2.68
|Tech Mahindra
|663.35
|-2.48
|Coal India
|207.60
|-2.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|82.10
|-7.91
|Coal India
|207.65
|-1.98
|Tata Motors
|122.05
|-1.53
|Tata Steel
|362.35
|-1.37
|ITC
|254.25
|-1.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki to Launch Jimny SUV in India as the Second-Generation Gypsy - Report
- Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans
- Indians Across the Country are Helping Kashmiris Away From Home 'Celebrate Eid'
- Vindu Dara Singh, Wife Dina Umarova Eliminated From Nach Baliye 9
- Akshay Kumar Reveals He Suffers From Slipped Disc After Fighting Wrestler