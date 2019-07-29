English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Grocery Start-up Bigbasket Gets $14.5 Million in Venture Debt
The deal comes months after Bigbasket closed $150 million in funding from a group of investors, including South Korea-based Mirae-Naver and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...
Bengaluru: India's Bigbasket, valued at about $1 billion, will receive $14.5 million in debt from local venture capital firm Trifecta Capital, the online grocery start-up said on Monday.
The deal comes months after Bigbasket closed $150 million in funding from a group of investors, including South Korea-based Mirae-Naver and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.
Bigbasket, which competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc, will use the fresh funds to set up warehouses and boost its cold chain, the company said in a statement.
Vipul Parekh, co-founder of Bigbasket's parent group, noted that the venture debt allows the company to limit dilution for its shareholders, but did not provide details on the nature of the debt.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|429.90
|3.40
|Yes Bank
|94.65
|-1.46
|Indiabulls Hsg
|560.55
|-10.22
|Bajaj Finance
|3,246.00
|-0.57
|Reliance
|1,210.15
|-0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|429.35
|3.33
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,572.95
|-4.01
|Yes Bank
|94.75
|-1.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|560.80
|-10.15
|Bajaj Finance
|3,243.00
|-0.70
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|429.90
|3.40
|HCL Tech
|1,011.40
|0.99
|IndusInd Bank
|1,428.20
|0.90
|TCS
|2,124.85
|0.75
|Tech Mahindra
|647.35
|0.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|429.90
|3.47
|HCL Tech
|1,011.90
|1.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,428.20
|0.87
|TCS
|2,126.80
|0.85
|Infosys
|790.75
|0.44
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|560.55
|-10.22
|Grasim
|798.50
|-8.74
|Tata Motors
|137.55
|-6.52
|Bajaj Auto
|2,483.05
|-5.18
|Bharti Infratel
|257.60
|-4.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|137.70
|-6.45
|Bajaj Auto
|2,487.40
|-5.04
|Vedanta
|156.55
|-4.57
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,572.95
|-4.01
|Hero Motocorp
|2,400.50
|-2.74
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike's New Joyride is Not The Only Running Shoe to Use a Bridge Between Rubber And Plastic
- Vodafone Rewards Now Offers Cashback, Extra Data And More With Every Prepaid Recharge
- It is The End of The Road For Instant Games on Messenger, But Finds a New Home in The Facebook App
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh
- PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat
Photogallery
Loading...