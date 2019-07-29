Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

India's Grocery Start-up Bigbasket Gets $14.5 Million in Venture Debt

The deal comes months after Bigbasket closed $150 million in funding from a group of investors, including South Korea-based Mirae-Naver and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

Reuters

Updated:July 29, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's Grocery Start-up Bigbasket Gets $14.5 Million in Venture Debt
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: Reuters)
Loading...

Bengaluru: India's Bigbasket, valued at about $1 billion, will receive $14.5 million in debt from local venture capital firm Trifecta Capital, the online grocery start-up said on Monday.

The deal comes months after Bigbasket closed $150 million in funding from a group of investors, including South Korea-based Mirae-Naver and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

Bigbasket, which competes with Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc, will use the fresh funds to set up warehouses and boost its cold chain, the company said in a statement.

Vipul Parekh, co-founder of Bigbasket's parent group, noted that the venture debt allows the company to limit dilution for its shareholders, but did not provide details on the nature of the debt.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,664.17 -218.62 ( -0.58%)

NIFTY 50

11,183.45 -100.85 ( -0.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.90 3.40
Yes Bank 94.65 -1.46
Indiabulls Hsg 560.55 -10.22
Bajaj Finance 3,246.00 -0.57
Reliance 1,210.15 -0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.35 3.33
Maruti Suzuki 5,572.95 -4.01
Yes Bank 94.75 -1.40
Indiabulls Hsg 560.80 -10.15
Bajaj Finance 3,243.00 -0.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.90 3.40
HCL Tech 1,011.40 0.99
IndusInd Bank 1,428.20 0.90
TCS 2,124.85 0.75
Tech Mahindra 647.35 0.60
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 429.90 3.47
HCL Tech 1,011.90 1.04
IndusInd Bank 1,428.20 0.87
TCS 2,126.80 0.85
Infosys 790.75 0.44
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 560.55 -10.22
Grasim 798.50 -8.74
Tata Motors 137.55 -6.52
Bajaj Auto 2,483.05 -5.18
Bharti Infratel 257.60 -4.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 137.70 -6.45
Bajaj Auto 2,487.40 -5.04
Vedanta 156.55 -4.57
Maruti Suzuki 5,572.95 -4.01
Hero Motocorp 2,400.50 -2.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram