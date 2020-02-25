Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Business
1-min read

India's Import of US Oil Jumps 10-fold to 2,50,000 Barrels Per Day

India began importing crude oil from the US in 2017 as it looked to diversify its import basket beyond the OPEC nations. It bought 1.9 million tonnes of crude oil from the US in 2017-18 and another 6.2MT in 2018-19.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India's Import of US Oil Jumps 10-fold to 2,50,000 Barrels Per Day
Representative image.

New Delhi: US oil supplies to India have jumped ten-fold to 2,50,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the last few years, visiting US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a business meeting alongside US President Donald Trump, he said Indian imports of US oil were 25,000 bpd a couple of year ago, and have now risen to 2,50,000 bpd. US is India's sixth largest oil supplier.

India began importing crude oil from the US in 2017 as it looked to diversify its import basket beyond the OPEC nations. It bought 1.9 million tonnes (38,000 bpd) of crude oil from the US in 2017-18 and another 6.2 million tonnes (1,24,000 bpd) in 2018-19.

In the first six months of current fiscal (2019-20), US supplied 5.4 million tonnes of crude oil to India.

Iraq is India's top crude oil supplier, meeting close to one-fourth of the country's oil needs. It sold 26 million tonnes of crude oil to India during April to September.

India, which is 83 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs, bought 111.4 million tonnes of crude oil from overseas during April-September.

Saudi Arabia has traditionally been India's top oil source, but has been relegated to the second spot, exporting 20.7 million tonnes of crude oil in the first six months.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,952.45 1.54
Indiabulls Hsg 325.00 -1.75
HDFC 2,303.55 0.47
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
SBI 326.60 1.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,158.30 1.98
Tata Steel 421.35 1.44
Bharti Airtel 536.25 1.22
SBI 326.60 1.15
HUL 2,232.40 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 388.60 -2.37
HCL Tech 582.65 -2.10
Reliance 1,416.30 -1.98
IndusInd Bank 1,153.90 -1.42
Larsen 1,242.40 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram