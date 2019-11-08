Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

India's Inflation May Have Breached RBI’s 4% Target Last Month, Reveals Poll

Prices of most vegetables climbed during the month as monsoon downpours delayed harvests and disrupted supplies.

Reuters

Updated:November 8, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A food superstore
Representative image: Reuters

Bengaluru: Indian retail inflation probably exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 per cent in October for the first time in 15 months, mainly because of rising vegetable prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Prices of most vegetables climbed during the month as monsoon downpours delayed harvests and disrupted supplies. That was despite a government ban on onion exports, a key component in the Indian diet. Overall food prices — the biggest chunk of the consumer price basket — also rose in October.

The November 4-7 Reuters poll of 39 economists forecast annual consumer price inflation rose to 4.25 per cent in October, its highest since June 2018 and above 3.99 per cent in September.

Nearly 85 per cent of respondents forecast retail inflation, due on November 12, to breach the RBI's medium-term target.

"Vegetable prices, particularly that of onions and tomatoes, will contribute significantly to the rise in inflation," said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang, a retail brokerage. "We expect the RBI to maintain its easing bias on the back of sluggish growth and weak core inflation pressures despite rising headline inflation led by food prices."

The RBI has cut its key interest rate by a cumulative 135 basis points this year to 5.15 per cent. The central bank is expected to cut the repo rate in December for the sixth meeting in a row, according to a separate Reuters poll. That view primarily stems from a slowing economy.

Despite easy monetary and fiscal policy, recent business surveys indicate the economy, which slowed to a six-year low of 5 per cent growth during the second quarter, is still struggling and is not expected to recover anytime soon.

If those forecasts are realised, it will be the first time since October 2016 the RBI has cut rates even though inflation is above the central bank's medium-term target.

"I think their (RBI) objective now and their policy equation is focused on reviving growth, and they have been very forthcoming in communicating that," said Sakshi Gupta, senior India economist at HDFC Bank. "So, I think they still have space to cut rates further right now - given whatever the dynamics of inflation are."

The wholesale price index probably remained flat last month, the lowest in nearly three and a half years. The WPI was the preferred gauge for the RBI before the consumer price index was introduced on early 2012.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,988.60 -23.45 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 72.10 8.50
ICICI Bank 492.75 2.97
Indiabulls Hsg 253.50 6.36
IndusInd Bank 1,445.40 4.60
Raymond 796.50 18.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.75 7.89
Indiabulls Hsg 253.60 6.26
UltraTechCement 4,177.75 -0.24
Raymond 796.15 18.18
ICICI Bank 492.80 2.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.85 8.13
IndusInd Bank 1,450.00 4.93
ICICI Bank 492.80 2.98
Tata Motors 175.35 2.24
M&M 593.25 2.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.85 8.05
IndusInd Bank 1,450.65 5.05
ICICI Bank 492.75 2.94
Tata Motors 175.20 2.19
M&M 593.00 2.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 221.15 -3.62
Sun Pharma 428.40 -2.77
UPL 563.30 -2.49
GAIL 129.10 -2.27
HUL 2,098.20 -1.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 428.80 -2.65
HUL 2,099.00 -1.81
TCS 2,156.15 -1.34
NTPC 117.85 -1.42
ITC 262.40 -1.32
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram