India's July gold imports drop 24% as prices surge to record - government source
India's gold imports in July fell 24% from a year earlier as a rally in local prices to a record high curtailed retail purchases amid lockdown in many towns to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a government source said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI India’s gold imports in July fell 24% from a year earlier as a rally in local prices to a record high curtailed retail purchases amid lockdown in many towns to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a government source said on Tuesday.
The world’s second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 30 tonnes of gold in July, down from 39.66 tonnes a year ago, the source said. The source asked to remain anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to the media.
In value terms, July imports edged up to $1.78 billion from $1.71 billion a year ago, he added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f28e935fbcc0112a8a34966
[youtube_id] => t2CkZ40UY_Q
[title] => Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: 175 People Including 133 Saints Invited, Donations Pour In For Construction
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f28e6a159a51412a2774fb5
[youtube_id] => 4LGYYUSO0Co
[title] => Sushant Death Probe: ED To Interrogate Rhea's CA, Bihar Cops To Seek Arrest Warrent Against Rhea
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-01T10:56:07.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-04T10:56:07.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)