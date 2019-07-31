Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

India's Core Sector Output in June Grew by 0.2% from Same Period Last Year, Shows Govt Data

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of the country's industrial output.

News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's Core Sector Output in June Grew by 0.2% from Same Period Last Year, Shows Govt Data
A file image of construction work in progress.
Loading...

New Delhi: The country's infrastructure output grew by 0.2% in June 2019 compared to the same month last year, according to core sector data released on Wednesday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of the country's industrial output. The base year used for calculations is 2011-12.

The combined Index of eight core industries stood at 131.4 in June 2019, which was 0.2% higher as compared to the index of June 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to June, 2019-20, was 3.5%.

Coal production increased by 3.2% in June this year over June last year. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production declined by 6.8% in June this year over the same period last year. Its cumulative index declined by 6.8% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.

The natural gas production declined by 2.1% in June 2019 over the same period last year. Its cumulative index declined by 0.9% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum refinery production declined by 9.3% in June this year from June 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 2.4% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year. Fertilisers production, meanwhile, increased by 1.5% in June 2019 over the same month last year. Its cumulative index declined by 1.1% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.

While steel production increased by 6.9% in June this year, its cumulative index increased by 13.7% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year. Cement production declined by 1.5% in June from the same period last year. Its cumulative index increased by 1.2% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 7.3% last month over the same period last year. Its cumulative index increased by 6.9% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,481.12 +83.88 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,118.00 +32.60 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 674.10 -4.73
Yes Bank 91.20 5.98
Reliance 1,166.25 -1.24
Indiabulls Hsg 535.60 2.23
IndusInd Bank 1,412.85 5.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 424.50 -0.11
HDFC 2,124.05 -0.20
RBL Bank 403.15 1.24
Yes Bank 91.30 6.04
Axis Bank 674.40 -4.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.20 5.98
IndusInd Bank 1,412.85 5.65
IOC 139.30 4.34
Hero Motocorp 2,356.10 4.31
Tata Steel 432.05 4.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.30 6.04
IndusInd Bank 1,408.00 5.32
Hero Motocorp 2,349.75 4.00
Tata Steel 431.90 4.15
Sun Pharma 426.75 3.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 361.60 -5.12
Axis Bank 674.10 -4.73
Bharti Airtel 337.60 -2.36
Titan Company 1,056.35 -2.12
Bharti Infratel 245.75 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 674.40 -4.55
Bharti Airtel 336.40 -2.66
Reliance 1,166.00 -1.23
NTPC 126.45 -0.71
Maruti Suzuki 5,472.15 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram