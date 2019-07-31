India's Core Sector Output in June Grew by 0.2% from Same Period Last Year, Shows Govt Data

New Delhi: The country's infrastructure output grew by 0.2% in June 2019 compared to the same month last year, according to core sector data released on Wednesday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of the country's industrial output. The base year used for calculations is 2011-12.

The combined Index of eight core industries stood at 131.4 in June 2019, which was 0.2% higher as compared to the index of June 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to June, 2019-20, was 3.5%.

Coal production increased by 3.2% in June this year over June last year. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production declined by 6.8% in June this year over the same period last year. Its cumulative index declined by 6.8% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.

The natural gas production declined by 2.1% in June 2019 over the same period last year. Its cumulative index declined by 0.9% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum refinery production declined by 9.3% in June this year from June 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 2.4% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year. Fertilisers production, meanwhile, increased by 1.5% in June 2019 over the same month last year. Its cumulative index declined by 1.1% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.

While steel production increased by 6.9% in June this year, its cumulative index increased by 13.7% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year. Cement production declined by 1.5% in June from the same period last year. Its cumulative index increased by 1.2% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 7.3% last month over the same period last year. Its cumulative index increased by 6.9% during April to June, 2019-20, over the corresponding period of previous year.