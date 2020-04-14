BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India's Lockdown Extension to Cause Over $230 Billion Economic Loss, Warns Barclays

People watch a display screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

People watch a display screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (Image: AP)

The 'essential sectors' of mining, agriculture, manufacturing and utility sectors is said to incur the worst impact due to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
Share this:

Mumbai: Extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 will inflict an economic loss of $234.4 billion, and result in stagnant GDP for calendar year 2020, a British brokerage said on Tuesday.

The economic growth will be zero for calendar year 2020 and when seen from a fiscal year perspective, will rise 0.8 per cent in 2021, brokerage Barclays said in a note.

Hours earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the three-week lockdown ending Tuesday till May 3, citing the need to arrest the growth in coronavirus infections. He did hint at relaxations in unaffected areas starting from April 20, but added that this will be based on strict monitoring.

The brokerage had said earlier that the three-week lockdown would likely to have an economic cost of $120 billion which is now estimated to balloon up to $234.4 billion.

It was earlier expecting India to clock a 2.5 per cent growth in calendar 2020, which has now been projected to be zero, while the FY21 growth has been revised down to 0.8 per cent from the 3.5 per cent earlier.

"As India heads into a longer complete shutdown until May 3 to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the economic impact looks set to be worse than we had expected earlier," the brokerage said.

Noting that while India is still not officially calling the infections to be in the community transmission stage, the existing restrictions on movement are causing much more economic damage than anticipated.

In particular, the negative impact on the "essential sectors" of mining, agriculture, manufacturing and utility sectors appears higher than expected, it said.

The brokerage said while arriving at the numbers, it has assumed that the lockdowns end by early June, followed by a modest rebound in activity, reflecting inventory rebuilding across certain sectors.

If the COVID-19 outbreaks in a localized area continue leading to frequent shutdowns, the scope for the economy to recover will continue to decline, it warned.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,382

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,934,557

    +10,709

  • Cured/Discharged

    456,393

     

  • Total DEATHS

    120,438

    +820
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres