1-MIN READ

India's March Gold Imports Hit 6.5-Year-Low on Record Price, Says Govt Source

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported 25 tonnes of gold in March, down from 93.24 tonnes a year ago, the source said, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

  • Reuters Mumbai
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Mumbai: India's gold imports plunged more than 73 per cent year-on-year in March to their lowest in 6.5-year-low as record domestic prices and a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Monday.

The world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported 25 tonnes of gold in March, down from 93.24 tonnes a year ago, the source said, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, March imports dropped nearly 63 per cent to $1.22 billion, he added.

