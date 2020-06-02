BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

India's May Gold Imports Fall 99% from a Year Ago to 1.4 Tonnes, Say Govt Sources

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

In value terms, May imports dropped to $76.31 million from to $4.78 billion a year ago, the source added.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
New Delhi: India's gold imports in May plunged 99% from a year earlier as international air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said on Tuesday.

The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 1.4 tonnes of gold in May, down from 133.6 tonnes a year ago, said the source, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, May imports dropped to $76.31 million from to $4.78 billion a year ago, he added.


